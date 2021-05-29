Chelan County
Daniel James Conover, 32, and Kelsey Nicole Larson, 30, both of Wenatchee
Ethan David Kunz, 19, East Wenatchee, and Breanna Michaun Salcido, 19, Wenatchee
Idolina Rubaloava Calvillo, 67, and Michael Antone Montgomery, 59, both of Wenatchee
Michael Ellis Parker, 50, and Melissa Dalette Stelle, 49, both of East Wenatchee
Francisco Rubio Morales, 64, and Maria Dla Rodriguez Alfaro, 54, both of Wenatchee
Seth Adam Larson, 42, and Tami Rae Taylor, 32, both of Malaga
Jersain Castrejon Moreno, 32, and Paola Liliana Bravo Solano, 36, both of Chelan
Nathan Daniel Mclennan, 34, and Katharine Ann Broberg, 35, both of East Wenatchee
Joey Marcus Cervantes, 27, and Esmeralda Aguirre Vazquez, 26, both of Quincy
Justin Kenneth Crandall, 32, and Lyndsey Raquel Bailey, 29, both of Moses Lake
James Patrick Waltenburg, 39, Newark, New Jersey, and Mika Nomoto, 35, New York, New York
Mathew Jay Engstrom, 29, and Cara Haffner Bender, 25, both of Chelan
Carson Terry McMahon, 24, Leavenworth, and Rachel Rae Caudle, 23, Dryden
Matthew Wayne Smiddy, 36, and Cassandra Nadean Neitzel, 30, both of Wenatchee
Charles Michael Avey, 32, and Maria Isabel Diaz Ramirez, 33, both of Renton
Michael Andrew Tuthill, 33, and Ryen Elaine Sundet, 22, both of East Wenatchee
Carlos Alberto Mendoza Alcantar, 24, and Mayra Valdovinos, 23, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff