Chelan County

Daniel James Conover, 32, and Kelsey Nicole Larson, 30, both of Wenatchee

Ethan David Kunz, 19, East Wenatchee, and Breanna Michaun Salcido, 19, Wenatchee

Idolina Rubaloava Calvillo, 67, and Michael Antone Montgomery, 59, both of Wenatchee

Michael Ellis Parker, 50, and Melissa Dalette Stelle, 49, both of East Wenatchee

Francisco Rubio Morales, 64, and Maria Dla Rodriguez Alfaro, 54, both of Wenatchee

Seth Adam Larson, 42, and Tami Rae Taylor, 32, both of Malaga

Jersain Castrejon Moreno, 32, and Paola Liliana Bravo Solano, 36, both of Chelan

Nathan Daniel Mclennan, 34, and Katharine Ann Broberg, 35, both of East Wenatchee

Joey Marcus Cervantes, 27, and Esmeralda Aguirre Vazquez, 26, both of Quincy

Justin Kenneth Crandall, 32, and Lyndsey Raquel Bailey, 29, both of Moses Lake

James Patrick Waltenburg, 39, Newark, New Jersey, and Mika Nomoto, 35, New York, New York

Mathew Jay Engstrom, 29, and Cara Haffner Bender, 25, both of Chelan

Carson Terry McMahon, 24, Leavenworth, and Rachel Rae Caudle, 23, Dryden

Matthew Wayne Smiddy, 36, and Cassandra Nadean Neitzel, 30, both of Wenatchee

Charles Michael Avey, 32, and Maria Isabel Diaz Ramirez, 33, both of Renton

Michael Andrew Tuthill, 33, and Ryen Elaine Sundet, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Carlos Alberto Mendoza Alcantar, 24, and Mayra Valdovinos, 23, both of East Wenatchee

