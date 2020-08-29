Chelan County
Jacob Michael Cain, 20, Everett, and Lauren Grace Thompson, 20, Wenatchee
Aisha Mary Merred, 25, Quincy, and Aurorah Dale Davis, 25, East Wenatchee
Jeremy James Smith, 30, and Holly Diane Bernard-Jones, 36, both of Entiat
David Kauluwela Pyle, 44, and Larkin Philbin Temme, 38, both of Lake Forest Park
Taylor Carl Hanson, 28, and Brooke Edwards McManigal, 28, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Erik Jon Carlson, 65, and Sylvia Carlson, 50, both of Wenatchee
Jack Lee Dawson, 66, and Amy Lynn Mains, 48, both of East Wenatchee
Santiago Sandoval-Frias, 29, and Maricruz Reyna, 40, both of Wenatchee
John Lawrence Lynch IV, 40, and Mythia Tishele Wright, 27, both of Wenatchee
Stephen Lee Trefzger, 62, and Tracey Helen Hamilton-Gray, 57, both of Oswego, Oregon
Jason Douglas Swank, 44, and Amanda Lorraine Hill, 39, both of Wenatchee
Thomas Kenton Dale, 24, and Akasha Danielle Trisler, 25, both of Poughkeepsie, New York
Andrew Morgan Bishop, 36, and Erin Brook Eichler, 38, both of Santa Barbara, California
William Kiesel Buckley, 63, and Tammy Lynn O’Connor, 60, both of Chelan
Emerson Lloyd Hibbard-Anspach, 22, and Brena Diane Pirestani, 22, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff