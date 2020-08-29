Chelan County

Jacob Michael Cain, 20, Everett, and Lauren Grace Thompson, 20, Wenatchee

Aisha Mary Merred, 25, Quincy, and Aurorah Dale Davis, 25, East Wenatchee

Jeremy James Smith, 30, and Holly Diane Bernard-Jones, 36, both of Entiat

David Kauluwela Pyle, 44, and Larkin Philbin Temme, 38, both of Lake Forest Park

Taylor Carl Hanson, 28, and Brooke Edwards McManigal, 28, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Erik Jon Carlson, 65, and Sylvia Carlson, 50, both of Wenatchee

Jack Lee Dawson, 66, and Amy Lynn Mains, 48, both of East Wenatchee

Santiago Sandoval-Frias, 29, and Maricruz Reyna, 40, both of Wenatchee

John Lawrence Lynch IV, 40, and Mythia Tishele Wright, 27, both of Wenatchee

Stephen Lee Trefzger, 62, and Tracey Helen Hamilton-Gray, 57, both of Oswego, Oregon

Jason Douglas Swank, 44, and Amanda Lorraine Hill, 39, both of Wenatchee

Thomas Kenton Dale, 24, and Akasha Danielle Trisler, 25, both of Poughkeepsie, New York

Andrew Morgan Bishop, 36, and Erin Brook Eichler, 38, both of Santa Barbara, California

William Kiesel Buckley, 63, and Tammy Lynn O’Connor, 60, both of Chelan

Emerson Lloyd Hibbard-Anspach, 22, and Brena Diane Pirestani, 22, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

