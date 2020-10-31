Chelan County

Lance Robert Beyer, 27, and Shara Leigh Lozier, 29, both of Wenatchee.

Jose Valencia Rosales, 25, and Maritza Ruiz, 25, both of Quincy

Junior Ruben Herrera Valladolid, 32, and Deisi

Adriana Guizar, 29, both of Wenatchee

Jose Manuel Valdez, 26, and Dania Rojas, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Pierre Niess, 32, and Heleene Tambet, 27, both of Leavenworth

Douglas County

Theodore Richard Montoya, 32, and Sarah Marie Clyde, 33, both of East Wenatchee

Brendan Robert Hanke, 41, and Kathryn Kelly O’Neal, 40, both of East Wenatchee

George Patrick Carstens, 35, and Katherine Jo Henderson, 34, both of East Wenatchee

James Frederick, 47, and Heather Marie Boetger, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Luis Enrique Pereyra-Martinez, 28, Wenatchee, and Logan Ann-Ebbighausen Blomberg, 19, Malaga

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum