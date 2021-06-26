Chelan County

Brett Joseph Linehan, 31 and Samantha Joelle Holton, 31, both of Wenatchee

Devon James Griffith, 27, and Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, 27, both of Manson

Joseph Michael Garrison, 37, and Jesus Alberto Valenzuela Zazueta, 34, both of Wenatchee

Jose Pablo Martinez Ascencion, 28, Pateros, and Amanda Lynn Ihlanfeldt, 29, Chelan

Kacy Glenn Goldsby, 23, and Sadie Elizabeth Funk, 22, both of Wenatchee

Brennen Ross Balcom, 37, Wenatchee, and Jessica Young Kim, 39, Seattle

Casey Allen Prey, 22, and Hannah Rose Fries, 20, both of Wenatchee

John Charles McCormack, 31, and Marzjana Leilani Steuer, 36, both of Spokane Valley

Brett James Schmitt, 34, and Brianna Barbara Gouldin, 28, both of Entiat

William Paul Korady, 48, and Maria Laporte, 47, both of Lake Forest Park

Kristopher Paul Baker, 32, and Breanne Ray Hanson, 31, both of Chelan

Juan Jorge Vazquez Ramirez, 49, and Aleli Oropeza Rosario, 48 both of Leavenworth

Bryan Andrew Mostaffa, 35, and Amelia Diane Student, 28, both of Chicago, Illinois

Brian Howard Robinson, 58, and Christina Elizabeth Swenson, 59, both of East Wenatchee

Edgar Jose Hernandez Herrera, 47, and Ana Alicia Rosario, 47, both of Wenatchee

Jesus Ricardo Gomez Resendiz, 28, and Martha Negrete Avila, 25, both of Wenatchee

Jerrid Forest Higgins, 29, and Margaret Allene Daines, 28, both of Wenatchee

Marc Christian Shermer, 21, and Isabelle Eden Tall, 21, both of Bellingham

Kynion David Cox, 71, and Gracie Martinez Meneses, 52, both of Entiat

Douglas County

Michael Lee Henkel, 66, East Wenatchee, and Joyce Achieng Owino, 56, SeaTac

Michael Ray Petty, 46, and Anna Louise Rankin, 34, both of East Wenatchee

