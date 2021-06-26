Chelan County
Brett Joseph Linehan, 31 and Samantha Joelle Holton, 31, both of Wenatchee
Devon James Griffith, 27, and Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, 27, both of Manson
Joseph Michael Garrison, 37, and Jesus Alberto Valenzuela Zazueta, 34, both of Wenatchee
Jose Pablo Martinez Ascencion, 28, Pateros, and Amanda Lynn Ihlanfeldt, 29, Chelan
Kacy Glenn Goldsby, 23, and Sadie Elizabeth Funk, 22, both of Wenatchee
Brennen Ross Balcom, 37, Wenatchee, and Jessica Young Kim, 39, Seattle
Casey Allen Prey, 22, and Hannah Rose Fries, 20, both of Wenatchee
John Charles McCormack, 31, and Marzjana Leilani Steuer, 36, both of Spokane Valley
Brett James Schmitt, 34, and Brianna Barbara Gouldin, 28, both of Entiat
William Paul Korady, 48, and Maria Laporte, 47, both of Lake Forest Park
Kristopher Paul Baker, 32, and Breanne Ray Hanson, 31, both of Chelan
Juan Jorge Vazquez Ramirez, 49, and Aleli Oropeza Rosario, 48 both of Leavenworth
Bryan Andrew Mostaffa, 35, and Amelia Diane Student, 28, both of Chicago, Illinois
Brian Howard Robinson, 58, and Christina Elizabeth Swenson, 59, both of East Wenatchee
Edgar Jose Hernandez Herrera, 47, and Ana Alicia Rosario, 47, both of Wenatchee
Jesus Ricardo Gomez Resendiz, 28, and Martha Negrete Avila, 25, both of Wenatchee
Jerrid Forest Higgins, 29, and Margaret Allene Daines, 28, both of Wenatchee
Marc Christian Shermer, 21, and Isabelle Eden Tall, 21, both of Bellingham
Kynion David Cox, 71, and Gracie Martinez Meneses, 52, both of Entiat
Douglas County
Michael Lee Henkel, 66, East Wenatchee, and Joyce Achieng Owino, 56, SeaTac
Michael Ray Petty, 46, and Anna Louise Rankin, 34, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff