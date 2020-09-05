Chelan County
Jacob Isaiah Morris, 24, and Alicia Mae Banning, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Rigoberto Arroyo Garibay, 41, and Maria Del Rosario Mendez Farias, 37, both of Quincy
Jose Adan Avila Gonzalez, 31, and Maria Guadalupe Frias Segoviano, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Cristian Francisco Chavez Castro, 30, and Monica Romero, 29, both of Wenatchee
Salvatore Joseph Dolce, 34, and Clarissa Ramirez, 29, both of Cashmere
Garrett John Kendall, 29, and Kayla Rae Buck, 28, both of Hayden, Idaho
Ramon Meza, 22, and Kaylie Jade Berggren, 19, both Wenatchee
Westley Alejandro Mareovich Smith, 30, and Kendall Renee Brodd, 26, both of Monroe
Keith Michael Van Den Broek, 41, and Janey Dae Duskin-Gilmour, 36, both of Wenatchee
Levi Anthony Reeves, 28, and Courtney Marie Lenny, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Gerardo Aguilar Ruiz, 30, and Esmeralda Guadalupe Ramirez Aguilar, 22, both of East Wenatchee
Fernando Perez Padilla, 18, Tonasket, and Nataly Hernandez, 25, Wenatchee
Isaac David Cooper, 28, and Elizabeth Hope Romero, 24, both of Wenatchee
Travis Ian McConnell, 32, and Erica Grace Bland, 32, both of Cashmere
Brandon James Brown, 34, and Meghan Marie McLean, 31, both of Wenatchee
Jacob Lee Olson, 26, and Tessa Ann Marie Silva, 24, both of Malaga
Joseph Anthony Lovato, 41, and Lucero Lovato, 44, both of Wenatchee
William Mark Burwell Jr., 25, and Carly Marie Mackenzie, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Christopher Jason Smith, 44, and Dana Alan Wolf, 38, both of East Wenatchee
Cody Wayne Mires, 22, and Taylor Rose Willms, 20, both of East Wenatchee
Brendan Keith Kelley, 28, and Maria Lynn Brown, 28, both of Cashmere
Aaron Timothy O’Brien, 57, and Julie Ann Cahoon, 51, both of Cashmere
— Cala Flamond, World staff