Chelan County

Jacob Isaiah Morris, 24, and Alicia Mae Banning, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Rigoberto Arroyo Garibay, 41, and Maria Del Rosario Mendez Farias, 37, both of Quincy

Jose Adan Avila Gonzalez, 31, and Maria Guadalupe Frias Segoviano, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Cristian Francisco Chavez Castro, 30, and Monica Romero, 29, both of Wenatchee

Salvatore Joseph Dolce, 34, and Clarissa Ramirez, 29, both of Cashmere

Garrett John Kendall, 29, and Kayla Rae Buck, 28, both of Hayden, Idaho

Ramon Meza, 22, and Kaylie Jade Berggren, 19, both Wenatchee

Westley Alejandro Mareovich Smith, 30, and Kendall Renee Brodd, 26, both of Monroe

Keith Michael Van Den Broek, 41, and Janey Dae Duskin-Gilmour, 36, both of Wenatchee

Levi Anthony Reeves, 28, and Courtney Marie Lenny, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Gerardo Aguilar Ruiz, 30, and Esmeralda Guadalupe Ramirez Aguilar, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Fernando Perez Padilla, 18, Tonasket, and Nataly Hernandez, 25, Wenatchee

Isaac David Cooper, 28, and Elizabeth Hope Romero, 24, both of Wenatchee

Travis Ian McConnell, 32, and Erica Grace Bland, 32, both of Cashmere

Brandon James Brown, 34, and Meghan Marie McLean, 31, both of Wenatchee

Jacob Lee Olson, 26, and Tessa Ann Marie Silva, 24, both of Malaga

Joseph Anthony Lovato, 41, and Lucero Lovato, 44, both of Wenatchee

William Mark Burwell Jr., 25, and Carly Marie Mackenzie, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Christopher Jason Smith, 44, and Dana Alan Wolf, 38, both of East Wenatchee

Cody Wayne Mires, 22, and Taylor Rose Willms, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Brendan Keith Kelley, 28, and Maria Lynn Brown, 28, both of Cashmere

Aaron Timothy O’Brien, 57, and Julie Ann Cahoon, 51, both of Cashmere

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum