Chelan County

Phillip Bee Morris, 37, and Jennifer Lynn Morris, 31, both of Wenatchee

Devin Henry Shannon, 33, and Molly Ann Verde, 29, both of Peshastin

Brenda C. Villalobos, 53, and Nora Hilda Villanueva Pena, 54, both of Wenatchee

Clint Parrish Murphy, 35, and Analisa Marie Griffin, 30, both of Loveland, Colorado

Brian Lee Johnson, 57, and Bonnie Ann Johnson, 50, both of Leavenworth

Douglas County

Christian Bejar Arevalo, 24, and Maya Denise Guadalupe Martinez, 24, both of Brewster

— Cala Flamond, World staff