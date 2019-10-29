Chelan County

Branden David Relyea, 38, and Rachel Marie Vaughn, 32, both of Wenatchee

Billy Dee Burns, 58, Brewster, and Helen Villanueva Englis, 61, Cashmere

Jesus Sanchez Garcia, 48, and Yuridia Carolina Tovar Pulido, 43, both of Cashmere

Christopher Cervantes-Enciso, 20, and Kelly Giselle Madrigal, 19, both of Wenatchee

Jonathan Edward Johnson, 53, and Kimberly Mae Johnson, 49, both of East Wenatchee

Shawn Ryan Burnett, 34, Wenatchee, and Lucia Cedano Bautista, 21, East Wenatchee

Oliver Innocent Lewis, 26, and Gretha Elizabeth Eifert, 27, both of Wenatchee

Nathan Charles Hills, 28, and Virginia Garibay Cancino, 30, both of Lynnwood

Edgar Leonel Cano Ruiz, 36, and Guadalupe Agaton Vargas, 37, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

James Mitchell Kuntz, 58, East Wenatchee, and Shirley Noel Sanders, 42, Walla Walla

— Cala Flamond, World staff