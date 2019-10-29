Chelan County
Branden David Relyea, 38, and Rachel Marie Vaughn, 32, both of Wenatchee
Billy Dee Burns, 58, Brewster, and Helen Villanueva Englis, 61, Cashmere
Jesus Sanchez Garcia, 48, and Yuridia Carolina Tovar Pulido, 43, both of Cashmere
Christopher Cervantes-Enciso, 20, and Kelly Giselle Madrigal, 19, both of Wenatchee
Jonathan Edward Johnson, 53, and Kimberly Mae Johnson, 49, both of East Wenatchee
Shawn Ryan Burnett, 34, Wenatchee, and Lucia Cedano Bautista, 21, East Wenatchee
Oliver Innocent Lewis, 26, and Gretha Elizabeth Eifert, 27, both of Wenatchee
Nathan Charles Hills, 28, and Virginia Garibay Cancino, 30, both of Lynnwood
Edgar Leonel Cano Ruiz, 36, and Guadalupe Agaton Vargas, 37, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
James Mitchell Kuntz, 58, East Wenatchee, and Shirley Noel Sanders, 42, Walla Walla
— Cala Flamond, World staff