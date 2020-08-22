Chelan County

Sarah Elizabeth Wilms, 33, and David Sanford Anderson, 29, both of Manson

Anthony James Hiatt, 36, and Jewlia Rosmarie Quaranta, 36, both of Chelan

Parateek Kumar Singh, 32, and Amy Nicole Scovill, 45, both of Wenatchee

Kenneth Eugene Jacobsen, 48, and Cijik Rae Grice, 36, both of Wenatchee

Bradley Denton Nelson, 62, and Aimee Karine Sheridan, 52, both of Manson

Austin Paul Sweeney, 29, and Tori Kaitlyn Handley, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Ryan Alaric Schuyleman, 44, and Mandy Lin Luebber, 43, both of East Wenatchee

Eric Hamilton Boyd, 33, and Shawna Lynn Bailey, 38, both of Cashmere

Rolando Soto Gonzales, 27, and Vanessa Garcia, 25, both of Wenatchee

Russell John Anderson, 25, and Helle Jo Ildhuso, 26, both of Snohomish

Nathaniel Scott Ashbrook, 24, and Rochelle Cheyenne Laney, 21, both of East Wenatchee

Junior Paul Hernandez Perez, 25, and Lizbeth Perez Sanchez, 24, both of Quincy

Michael Raymond Dore, 68, and Starla Zo Weber, 58, both of Rock Island

Steven Brian Cody, 43, and Sarah Elizabeth Bowman, 37, both of Wenatchee

Jared Heath, 31, and Tabitha Bailey, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Daniel Lee Wade, 46, Wenatchee, and Camille Dawn Leonard, 43, Leavenworth

Louis Bradly Zabreznik, 39, and Dione Dee Crossland Asmussen, 38, both of Brewster

Pedro Magana Valencia, 29, and Brenda Galvan, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Cody Jose Avalos, 27, and Ashley Rae Hammond, 27, both of Spokane

Steven Corey Davies, 45, and Paula Ann Tierney, 49, both of Leavenworth

Thomas Jackson Bass, 27, and Rebecca Ashley Draur, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Maxson Lawrence Plouff, 37, and Sarah Jo Dilley, 33, both of Clovis, California

Cheyenne Ranae Pittman, 23, and Emily Renee Friedle, 22, both of East Wenatchee

Noah Jacob Fenhaus, 27, and Sammi Jo Fylan Helton, 27, both of Cashmere

Douglas County

Saul Bernal, 49, East Wenatchee, and Karla Jane Loebsack, 35, Waterville

Seth Thomas Ray Frazier, 30, and Janeissa Ann Turner, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Daniel Juarez Maciel, 39, Rock Island, and Delfina Santana Salgado, 40, East Wenatchee

Josh Wyatt Summers, 22, and Rylee Claire McLeod, 22, both of Palisades

Ron Kim McDonnell, 63, and Lorie Lee Tibbetts, 53, both of Port Orchard

— Cala Flamond, World staff

