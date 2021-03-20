Chelan County
Cesar Mariscal Garcia, 36, and Bianca Jazmine Romero, 25, both of Wenatchee
Jesus Figueroa Moreno, 30, and Maria Yadira Elizabeth Rangel, 38, both of East Wenatchee
Edwin Roy Holmes, 52, and Dawn Elaine Webber, 54, both of Wenatchee
Seth Dalton Wendzel, 34, and Jordan Brittany Kimmerly, 31, both of Wenatchee
Assanee Prabnarong, 31, and Lisa Christine Thompson, 31, both of Wenatchee
Ryan Robert Higgins, 31, and Amanda Kay Howard, 27, both of Malaga
Antonio Andrew Mendez, 31, and Skylar Elizabeth Gingrich, 31, both of Wenatchee.
Jose Carlos Hinojosa Silva, 27, and Jacqueline Velasquez, 28, both of Wenatchee
Adrian Ty Marshall, 27, and Chyanna Justine Edwards, 25, both of Wenatchee
Jordan Marcus Sanford, 40, and Emily Louise Millar, 56, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Quentin Edward Paul Mindard, 21, and Skylur Rose Clay, 20, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff