Chelan County

Nicholas Aaron Isoldi, 26, and Andria Naomi Johnson, 22, both of Wenatchee

Zackary Craig Pierre, 22, and Tara Jane Curtis, 25, both of Wenatchee

Raul Junior Bedolla, 31, and Maritza Belen Hernandez, 26, both of Wenatchee

Tristin Michael Lee, 25, and Angelica Jalita Hernandes-Infante, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Daniel Galvan, 29, and Vanesa Villanueva, 25, both of Wenatchee

John Francis Chiappone, 35, and Jacquelyn Marie McGovern, 36, both of Leavenworth

Bradley Von Whaley, 44, and Nicole Marie Ogle, 39, both of Peshastin

Joel Mendoza Romero, 48, and Maria Del Rosario Parra Vizcaino, 38, both of East Wenatchee

Scott William Sprague, 27, and Hannah Faye Marchese Hafsos, 24, both of Wenatchee

Gerson Rene Duque, 29, and Elvia Estela Amaya, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Andrew Isaac Carlson, 22, Wenatchee, and Gabriela Joeselyn Rodriguez, 21, East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Tomas Calixto Vilchis, 30, and Maria Guadalupe Benitez Magallon, 27, both of Rock Island

Joshua David Bitterman, 34, and Monica Marie Vega, 31, both of Rock Island

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum