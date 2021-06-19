Chelan County
Cristian D’orr Marchmonte, 61, Wenatchee, and Susan Melissa Regan, 64, Leavenworth
Sean Phillip Goff, 49, and Heather Lynn Opel, 50, both of Wenatchee
Marco Antonio Cuevas Delgado, 46, and Cristina Ibarra Pulido, 40, both of Wenatchee
Brian Christopher Burchett, 31, and Shantel Kathleen Andersen, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Colton Waylon Marshall, 26, East Wenatchee, and Baylee Julie Lyon, 23, Wenatchee
Luis Arnaldie Rodriguez, 26, and Virginia Lee Miller, 26, both of Indianapolis, Indiana
Erick David Gonzalez Martinez, 28, and Johanna Alessandra Flores Orozco, 27, both of Quincy
Christian Duran Nelson, 31, and Taylor Rae Burton, 28, both of Leavenworth
Roberto Pacheco, 41, and Cristina Lopez, 39, both of Entiat
Tyson Jay Hurd, 31, and Leah Mae Fidler, 31, both of Wenatchee
Scott Brian Riley, 59, and Monica Rose McLennan, 44, both of Centralia
Miguel Abrego Vazquez, 52, and Cristina Ramos Rangel, 48, both of Wenatchee
Christopher Matthew Proffett, 30, and Chrysta Mackenzie Gard, 28, both of Jupiter, Florida
Vadim Pavel Dutov, 22, Ferndale, and Inna A. Nikishina, 19, Wenatchee
German Olea Rincon, 33, and Gille Shannen Jose, 29, both of Wenatchee
Marcos Ramos, 59, and Maria Elizabeth Ramos, 54, both of East Wenatchee
Jesus Fernandez Ortiz, 29, and Stephanie Rodriguez, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Ivan Heriberto Arellano Aguirre, 41, and Lorena Vaca Amezcua, 38, both of Arlington
Michael Joseph McGovern, 37, and Kristin Allison Colonna, 39, both of Arlington
Douglas County
Nathan John Wall, 42, Mansfield, and Kimberly Diane Dunbar, 47, Wenatchee
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff