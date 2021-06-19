Chelan County

Cristian D’orr Marchmonte, 61, Wenatchee, and Susan Melissa Regan, 64, Leavenworth

Sean Phillip Goff, 49, and Heather Lynn Opel, 50, both of Wenatchee

Marco Antonio Cuevas Delgado, 46, and Cristina Ibarra Pulido, 40, both of Wenatchee

Brian Christopher Burchett, 31, and Shantel Kathleen Andersen, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Colton Waylon Marshall, 26, East Wenatchee, and Baylee Julie Lyon, 23, Wenatchee

Luis Arnaldie Rodriguez, 26, and Virginia Lee Miller, 26, both of Indianapolis, Indiana

Erick David Gonzalez Martinez, 28, and Johanna Alessandra Flores Orozco, 27, both of Quincy

Christian Duran Nelson, 31, and Taylor Rae Burton, 28, both of Leavenworth

Roberto Pacheco, 41, and Cristina Lopez, 39, both of Entiat

Tyson Jay Hurd, 31, and Leah Mae Fidler, 31, both of Wenatchee

Scott Brian Riley, 59, and Monica Rose McLennan, 44, both of Centralia

Miguel Abrego Vazquez, 52, and Cristina Ramos Rangel, 48, both of Wenatchee

Christopher Matthew Proffett, 30, and Chrysta Mackenzie Gard, 28, both of Jupiter, Florida

Vadim Pavel Dutov, 22, Ferndale, and Inna A. Nikishina, 19, Wenatchee

German Olea Rincon, 33, and Gille Shannen Jose, 29, both of Wenatchee

Marcos Ramos, 59, and Maria Elizabeth Ramos, 54, both of East Wenatchee

Jesus Fernandez Ortiz, 29, and Stephanie Rodriguez, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Ivan Heriberto Arellano Aguirre, 41, and Lorena Vaca Amezcua, 38, both of Arlington

Michael Joseph McGovern, 37, and Kristin Allison Colonna, 39, both of Arlington

Douglas County

Nathan John Wall, 42, Mansfield, and Kimberly Diane Dunbar, 47, Wenatchee

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

