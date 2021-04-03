Chelan County

Daniel Patrick Ryan, 29, and Rachael Ann Wandlin, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Timothy Phillip Nehls, 60, Carlton, and Valerie Lynn Scott, 57, Burbank

Jose Fernando Montijo, 22, Tucson, Arizona, and Lizbeth Montijo Payan, 22, East Wenatchee

Curtis Andrew Meade, 21, and Katie Jo Perdew, 20, both of Wenatchee

Richard John Hancock, 48, East Wenatchee, and Doreen Ann Weeks, 46, Wenatchee

Hermes Parga, 35, and Jayme Lynn Smith, 40, both of Cashmere

Michael Charles McDaid, 31, and Lisa Marie Koski, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Coltin Lee Hollyfield, 20, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Angela Del Sanjuan Acevedo, 20, East Wenatchee

Jonathan Andrew Toga, 23, and Adriana Arevalo Ramirez, 22, both of Bridgeport

Anthony Leroy Fellenberg, 37, and Athena Nicole Miller, 37 both of Waterville

Marcus Briant Featherston, 36, and Brooke Serena Graham, 35, both of Everett

— Cala Flamond, World staff

