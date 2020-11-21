Chelan County

Hector Manuel Velasco, 27, and Paola Angelica Cornejo Valencia, 25, both of Wenatchee

Sean Ray Garrick, 27, and Gina Astrid Alvarez Mendoza, 42, both of Wenatchee

Carlos Enrrique Guillemi, 23, and Vanessa Alonso, 23, both of Wenatchee

Jose Manuel Barragan, 26, and Sydnie Ann Pacheco, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Randy Lee Turk, 28, and Rayann Valdes Smith, 24, both of Entiat

Jorge Cabrera Garcia, 32, and Karin Valera, 22, both of Wenatchee 

Austin Perry Maurice Chandler, 25, and Devan Elizabeth Corcoran, 25, both of Wenatchee.

Austin Michael Davis, 28, and Julie Anna Kelley, 32, both of Estacada, Oregon

James Earnest Rutherford, 30, and Talina Lynnmarie Phillips, 26, both of Wenatchee

Jared Scott Bowman, 29, and Darenda Rachelle Miller, 27, both of Star, Idaho

Jose Luis Lopez-Moreno, 48, and Otilia Naranjo-Orozco, 55, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

