Chelan County
Nicolas Alejandro Mercado, 28, and Caitlyn Marie Nere, 23 both of Wenatchee
Rene Ruben Ramirez Alatorre, 48, and Eva Maria Lopez Mendoza, 41, both of Royal City
Devin Jose Delgado, 29, Wenatchee, and Cynthia Elizabeth Rodriguez, 41, East Wenatchee
Justin Levi Hazen, 33, Wenatchee, and Lizania Lizeth Hurtado Tovar, 29, Dryden
Justin Michael Koerner, 41, and Ashley Marie Maupin, 33, both of East Wenatchee
Efrain Guadalupe Gutierrez Orozco, 18, East Wenatchee, and Carely Mendez Melendrez, 18, Wenatchee
Corey James Sangster, 51, Wenatchee, and Cheryl Ann Dennis, 51, Lynden
Scott Charles Harbert, 50, and Nicole Marie Konen, 48, both of Quincy
Bruce Arnold Geiss, 66, and Teresa Lynn Valliant, 66, both of Brewster
Douglas County
Don Kenneth Simmons, 50, and Lisa Ruth Sturgis, 50, both of East Wenatchee
Juan Moreno-Lopez, 31, East Wenatchee, and Jackie Louise Llamas, 35, Malott
— Cala Flamond, World staff