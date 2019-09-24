Chelan County
Tyler Charles Bitle, 37, and Amber Christa-Murray Fleischbein, 38, both of Wenatchee
Michael James Hicks, 47, and Svetlana Nicole Gibbs, 40, both of East Wenatchee
Lawrence James Peterson, 72, and Mary Jo Brewer, 57, both of East Wenatchee
Aaron Joseph Shepard, 35, and Nicole Leigh Hankins, 34, both of East Wenatchee
Nelson Yu Dee, 70, and Maria Graciela Nallon, 62, both of Wenatchee
Saul Mago Guzman, 27, and Beidit Escalera, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Caden Quang Tran Stockwell, 27, Cashmere, and Kelly Galen Snyder, 27, East Wenatchee
Bryan Leslie Bush, 28, and Emma Kathleen White, 26, both of Wenatchee
Omar Solis, 25, East Wenatchee, and Andrea Sanchez, 25, Dryden
Colby Thomas Rush, 22, and Catherine Elizabeth Timboe, 21, both of East Wenatchee
James Kenneth Mayer, 78, East Wenatchee, and Mary Margaret Beam, 67, Wenatchee
Jacob David Adamson, 41, and Courtney Lynn Culp, 36, both of East Wenatchee
Jacob Alan Sanborn, 25, and Taylor Marie Greene, 27, both of Wenatchee
Jesus Ivan Silva Conde, 31, and Kimberly Carrillo Del Hoyo, 24, both of Wenatchee
Gurkarn Singh Gill, 24, Bellevue, and Paulina Kaur Dahk, 25, Vancouver, British Columbia
Tyler Dean Dawson, 32, Wenatchee, and Jessica Leigh Baxter, 32, East Wenatchee
Jose Guadalupe Ponce, 38, Malaga, and Carmina Suhai Sanchez, 32, Wenatchee
Douglas County
Chase Lewallen, 24, and Mollee Ruth Hancock, 22, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff