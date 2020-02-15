Chelan County

Forrest Henry Wilson, 51, Chelan, and Gemma Blais Greenwood, 44, East Wenatchee

Stephen Glen Fifield, 42, and Jessica Rosett Williams, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Jesus Saul Arellano, 18, and Lisbeth Alejandre, 20, both of Wenatchee

William Ryan Clark, 42, and Wendy Lee Thomas, 40, both of Lynnwood

Paul William Mares, 54, and Diane Abels Peterson, 61, both of Wenatchee

Joshua Henry Hartke, 39, and Maria Dawn Noyes, 41, both of Chelan

Eduardo Hernandez Herrera, 36, and Alma Zoraida Maravilla Lopez, 36, both of Rock Island

Paul Jacob de Korte, 28, East Wenatchee, and Mollie Kaye Nadine Newberry, 28, Cashmere

Jonathan Andrew Strahl, 34, and Kathryn Evelyn Moore-Drougas, 32, both of Leavenworth

Kody Michael Anderson, 41, East Wenatchee, and Michelle Mariel Soto Enriquez, 35, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Timothy James Kyzar, 41, and Brynn Aleise Knouf, 35, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff