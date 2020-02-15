Chelan County
Forrest Henry Wilson, 51, Chelan, and Gemma Blais Greenwood, 44, East Wenatchee
Stephen Glen Fifield, 42, and Jessica Rosett Williams, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Jesus Saul Arellano, 18, and Lisbeth Alejandre, 20, both of Wenatchee
William Ryan Clark, 42, and Wendy Lee Thomas, 40, both of Lynnwood
Paul William Mares, 54, and Diane Abels Peterson, 61, both of Wenatchee
Joshua Henry Hartke, 39, and Maria Dawn Noyes, 41, both of Chelan
Eduardo Hernandez Herrera, 36, and Alma Zoraida Maravilla Lopez, 36, both of Rock Island
Paul Jacob de Korte, 28, East Wenatchee, and Mollie Kaye Nadine Newberry, 28, Cashmere
Jonathan Andrew Strahl, 34, and Kathryn Evelyn Moore-Drougas, 32, both of Leavenworth
Kody Michael Anderson, 41, East Wenatchee, and Michelle Mariel Soto Enriquez, 35, Guatemala City, Guatemala
Timothy James Kyzar, 41, and Brynn Aleise Knouf, 35, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff