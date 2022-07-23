Chelan County
Alejandro Camarillo Ojeda, 30, and Teresa Saucedo Espinoza, 43, both of Orondo
Benjamin Edward Holten, 44, and Haley Jean Gaver, 44, both of Meridian, Idaho
Juan Pablo Martinez, 38, and Karla Janett Rivera, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Arnulfo Talamantes Ruiz, 41, and Yessica Carvajal Gonzalez, 41, both of East Wenatchee
Scott Allen Bean, 50, and Robert David Schott, 36, both of Wenatchee
Cody Michael Morrell, 25, and Keiren Aline Cook, 20, both of Wenatchee
Joseph William Hill, 34, and Kimberly Lynn Couri, 35, both of Leavenworth
Yerly Josue Sánchez Estrada, 23, and Reyna Isabel Camacho Hernández, 34, both of George
Conner Christopher Sundet, 21, and Chloe Noel Millard, 22, both of East Wenatchee
James Benjamin Kolbert, 31, and Jordan Whitney White, 30, both of Hempstead, New York
Charles Jonathan Waterman, 26, and Kendra Minor Laidlaw-Mays, 24, both of Wenatchee
Luis Gerardo Castañeda, 22, and Hannah Joelle Nees, 22, both of Wenatchee
Sabino Rojas Gonzalez, 51, and Rosa Alvarez Veisar, 59, both of East Wenatchee
Derek Michael Campfield, 24, Lynden, and Abigail Danielle Waterhouse, 24, Wenatchee
Matthew Robert Okula, 32, and Hailey Marie Gaspar, 30, both of La Palma, California
Maurilio Perez Villa, 44, and Sandra Negrete Aguilar, 44, both of Orondo
Joseph Arthur Krause, 39, and Darci Jo Wackerly, 38, both of Minerva, Ohio
Jesus Jassiel Montoya Corrales, 22, and Melissa Guadalupe Gonzalez Pina, 23, both of Wenatchee
Cody James Gravelle, 27, and Phylicia Rose Alderman, 25, both of Cashmere
Yametzin Jorge Chacon, 31, and Sofia Garibay, 30, both of Wenatchee
Erik Davis Alson, 40, and Bethany Anne Bezanson, 26, both of Monroe
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 31, and Suzanna Diaz, 31, both of Wenatchee
David Jeffrey Allshouse, 28, and Kristal karina Samaniego Jimenez, 30, both of Wenatchee
Steven Gregory, 42, Wenatchee, and Sarah Marie Warner, 40, Salem, Oregon
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
