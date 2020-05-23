Chelan County
Brennan Forrest Linderman, 27, and Madelyn Margaret Warren, 26, both of Chelan
Mitchell Thurman Williams, 30, and Nancy Coria-Telles, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Alan Richard Stevens, 32, and Mariah Brittany Marshall, 26, both of East Wenatchee
Joseph Wayne O’Brien, 26, and Mikinzee Nikole Yoder, 25, both of Wenatchee
Jacob Christian Anderson, 30, and Zaira Alejandra Quezada, 30, both of Malaga
Joshua Colton Harris, 29, and Taylor Rachelle Meek, 23, both of Cashmere
Jarett Earl Royse, 21, Peshastin, and Brooke Michelle McDevitt, 21, Boise, Idaho
Jarrod Lee Herdt, 39, and Jennifer Leigh Jeffris, 38, both of Cashmere
Douglas County
John Mark Tupper, 23, East Wenatchee, and Margaret Janice Barclay, 21, Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff