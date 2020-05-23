Chelan County

Brennan Forrest Linderman, 27, and Madelyn Margaret Warren, 26, both of Chelan

Mitchell Thurman Williams, 30, and Nancy Coria-Telles, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Alan Richard Stevens, 32, and Mariah Brittany Marshall, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Joseph Wayne O’Brien, 26, and Mikinzee Nikole Yoder, 25, both of Wenatchee

Jacob Christian Anderson, 30, and Zaira Alejandra Quezada, 30, both of Malaga

Joshua Colton Harris, 29, and Taylor Rachelle Meek, 23, both of Cashmere

Jarett Earl Royse, 21, Peshastin, and Brooke Michelle McDevitt, 21, Boise, Idaho

Jarrod Lee Herdt, 39, and Jennifer Leigh Jeffris, 38, both of Cashmere

Douglas County

John Mark Tupper, 23, East Wenatchee, and Margaret Janice Barclay, 21, Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

