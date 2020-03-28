Chelan County
Javier Jair Santana, 25, and Emma Irene Rigby, 23, both of Quincy
Sonia Ivette Martinez, 19, and Everlin Madrigal, 26, both of Rock Island
Philip Evart Lacey, 34, and McKenzie Maree Baird, 32, both of Leavenworth
Artemio Mendoza Meraz, 31, and Maria N. Martinez Morales, 37, both of Orondo
Gilberto Garcia Gutierrez, 58, and Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez, 53, both of Wenatchee
Mathew Scott Fernau, 25, and Paige Nicole Campregher, 22, both of Spokane
Cody Jean Giger, 31, and Chelsea Mae Reeves, 27, both of Wenatchee
Zachary Allen Knight, 26, and Jade Marie Dodson, 21, both of Dryden
Abraham Hurtardo Alanis, 26, and Samantha Marie Montoya, 23, both of Wenatchee
Larry David Majchrzak, 65, Orondo, and Rebecca Lynn Brooks, 67, Manson
Esteban Mora, 34, and Cinthia Michel Jimenez Garcia, 27, both of Wenatchee
Taylor Lee Harvey, 25, and Austyn Shay Johnson, 25, both of Malaga
William Henry Pruter III, 41, and Lexi Cecilia Montano, 23, both of Manson
Bradley Denton Nelson, 61, and Aimee Karine Sheridan, 51, both of Manson
James Robert Hepler, 26, and Emily Heather Roetcisoender, 23, both of Wenatchee
Carson Porter Gilbert, 22, and Haley Ann Martin, 22, both of Provo, Utah
John William Savage, 49, and Karla Lee Roper, 61, both of Rock Island
Douglas County
Matthew Ross Dammann, 37, and Nicole Renee Goodwin, 35, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff