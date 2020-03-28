Chelan County

Javier Jair Santana, 25, and Emma Irene Rigby, 23, both of Quincy

Sonia Ivette Martinez, 19, and Everlin Madrigal, 26, both of Rock Island

Philip Evart Lacey, 34, and McKenzie Maree Baird, 32, both of Leavenworth

Artemio Mendoza Meraz, 31, and Maria N. Martinez Morales, 37, both of Orondo

Gilberto Garcia Gutierrez, 58, and Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez, 53, both of Wenatchee

Mathew Scott Fernau, 25, and Paige Nicole Campregher, 22, both of Spokane

Cody Jean Giger, 31, and Chelsea Mae Reeves, 27, both of Wenatchee

Zachary Allen Knight, 26, and Jade Marie Dodson, 21, both of Dryden

Abraham Hurtardo Alanis, 26, and Samantha Marie Montoya, 23, both of Wenatchee

Larry David Majchrzak, 65, Orondo, and Rebecca Lynn Brooks, 67, Manson

Esteban Mora, 34, and Cinthia Michel Jimenez Garcia, 27, both of Wenatchee

Taylor Lee Harvey, 25, and Austyn Shay Johnson, 25, both of Malaga

William Henry Pruter III, 41, and Lexi Cecilia Montano, 23, both of Manson

Bradley Denton Nelson, 61, and Aimee Karine Sheridan, 51, both of Manson

James Robert Hepler, 26, and Emily Heather Roetcisoender, 23, both of Wenatchee

Carson Porter Gilbert, 22, and Haley Ann Martin, 22, both of Provo, Utah

John William Savage, 49, and Karla Lee Roper, 61, both of Rock Island

Douglas County

Matthew Ross Dammann, 37, and Nicole Renee Goodwin, 35, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff