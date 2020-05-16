Chelan County
Stephen Werner Hiller, 43, Wenatchee, and Evanjelina Silguero, 41, Kennewick
Peter Lopez Pelayo, 52, and Adriana Melissa Acosta Aizman, 41, both of Wenatchee
Jeffrey Allen Sim, 44, and Theresa Janice Randolph, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Peter Brian Bowe, 24, East Wenatchee, and Brooke Taylor Ghiglia, 23, Wenatchee
Stephen Kyle Van Someren Greve, 32, and Sarah Kathryn Rayner, 29, both of East Wenatchee
Joseph Edward McKenna, 55, and Michelle Marie Paris, 56, both of Malaga
David Eric Lowe, 50, and Sheree Elyse Kuehl, 30, both of Wenatchee
Bennie Williams, 38, and Stephanie Marie Beardslee, 42, both of Cashmere
Douglas County
Leslie Owen Brask, 60, and Kristine Elizabeth Holt, 54, both of Brewster
Tyler Don Horton, 26, Fort Worth, Texas, and Hailey Nicole Schur, 27, Seattle
— Cala Flamond, World staff