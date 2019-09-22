Chelan County
Nicholas Williams Sotiropoulos, 31, and Hannah Sorensen Barrett, 30, both of Corvallis, Oregon.
Jaime Valencia Fernandez, 30, and Fidelina Acevedo Cisneros, 30, both of Quincy
Cristal Aracely Hernandez Torres, 32, and Magdalena Naranjo, 42, both of Wenatchee
Connor Paul Lindstrom, 24, and Bernadette Elizabeth Beeman, 22, both of Boise, Idaho
Florian Moses Luessem, 33, and Nicole Unger, 37, both of Rock Island
William Jay Monnette, 66, and Kimberly Ann Ferderer, 62, both of Wenatchee
Carter James Shae, 30, and Larissa Michelle Kasnick, 26, both of Wenatchee
Alfredo Santos Lara, 28, and Sherry Dawn Santos, 44, both of Wenatchee
Charles Edward Buchanan, 41, and Simon Mendoza Moreno, 28, both of Wenatchee
Derek Michael Crites, 24, Leavenworth, and Megan Ann Mortensen, 24, Tacoma
Colby Allen Thorpe, 29, and Elisabeth Claire Miller, 26, both of East Wenatchee
Logan J. Hendricks, 24, and Hailey Jane Habich, 24, both of New Braunfels, Texas
Johnathan Bradley Schott, 22, and Sally Jane Satterlee, 24, both of Rock Island
Matthew Thomas Brittingham, 29, and Breanna Larae Shales, 31, both of Rock Island
Jamie Evan Morrison, 29, and Jean Anne Edmands, 32, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jose Carlos Marquez, 32, Rock Island, and Rachel Lourraine Hammond, 34, Wenatchee
Robert Clarence Gohl, 62, Cashmere, and Deeann Beckett Schnibbe, 63, Wenatchee
John William Plotz, 51, and Moira Armen, 44, both of Cashmere
Gavin William Burts, 27, and Lacey Nicole Main, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Gerald Anthony Moro, 32, and Sedyrra Yolanda Copas, 22, both of Chelan
Chad Michael Deboe, 23, and Danielle Michal Dufenhorst, 24, both of Sherman Oaks, California
Francisco Javier Cruz, 63, and Esperanza Esquivel, 57, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff