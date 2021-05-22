Chelan County
Matthew Douglas Renteria, 27, and Gabriella Lynn Ellis, 28, both of Hermiston, Oregon
Spencer Stephen Curtis, 30, and Brandie Rae Smith, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Daniel Robert Ashby, 28, and Nikki Ann Buzzell, 28, both of Wenatchee
Ricardo Gonzalez, 33, and Isabel Reyes Espinoza, 28, both of Quincy
Juan Carlos Guzman, 37, and Clara Viviana Iniguez, 33, both of Wenatchee
Ian Foster Mallinson, 52, and Joanna Marian Dunn, 46, both of Leavenworth
Kaden Ray Hersel, 24, and Shelby Jay Nelson, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Alexander Thomas Reynolds, 35, and Ashley Ann Wall, 28, both of Wenatchee
Michael John Clifton, 32, East Wenatchee, and Gema Padilla-Soto, 26, Wenatchee
Andrew Bjorn Sund, 36, and Kaitlin Christine Wilkins, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Ryan Alvah-Jay Dubberly, 35, and Erin Julia Weinkauf, 32, both of Issaquah
William Joseph Steiner, 36, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, and Jordan Elizabeth Maydole, 27, Kingston, Pennsylvania
Dustin Alexander Branham, 26, and Brandi Rose Oshea, 27, both of Wenatchee
Fernando Tobon Herrera, 40, and Violeta Sarabia Sandoval, 43, both of Cashmere
John Brandon Walters, 47, and Russell Vonda Kay, 47, both of Conway, Arkansas
Sergio Vincent Oseguera Jr., 26, and April Alicia Hernandez, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Randall Eric Jackson, 59, and Nardos Amemew Scott, 43, both of East Wenatchee
Peter John O’Cain, 36, and Tessa Stormy Lytton, 36, both of Wenatchee
Matthew Sanchez, 25, and Destiny Monique Maldonado, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Grant Charles Inabnit, 27, and Alexis Ann Roberts, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Edward James Kavanaugh, 34, and Amanda Jo Roy, 29, both of East Wenatchee
Sean Norris Gervais, 30, and Hayley Marie Knowels-Casteel, 28, both of Wenatchee
Benjamin Adrian Richmond, 32, Malaga, and Tracy Marie Murphy, 33, East Wenatchee
Paul Marshall Harrison, 38, and Joanna Kathlynn Holland, 44, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Wyatt Lee Heiserman, 26, and Mari Leonor Mullen, 23, both Waterville
— Cala Flamond, World staff