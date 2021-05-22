Chelan County

Matthew Douglas Renteria, 27, and Gabriella Lynn Ellis, 28, both of Hermiston, Oregon

Spencer Stephen Curtis, 30, and Brandie Rae Smith, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Daniel Robert Ashby, 28, and Nikki Ann Buzzell, 28, both of Wenatchee

Ricardo Gonzalez, 33, and Isabel Reyes Espinoza, 28, both of Quincy

Juan Carlos Guzman, 37, and Clara Viviana Iniguez, 33, both of Wenatchee

Ian Foster Mallinson, 52, and Joanna Marian Dunn, 46, both of Leavenworth

Kaden Ray Hersel, 24, and Shelby Jay Nelson, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Alexander Thomas Reynolds, 35, and Ashley Ann Wall, 28, both of Wenatchee

Michael John Clifton, 32, East Wenatchee, and Gema Padilla-Soto, 26, Wenatchee

Andrew Bjorn Sund, 36, and Kaitlin Christine Wilkins, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Ryan Alvah-Jay Dubberly, 35, and Erin Julia Weinkauf, 32, both of Issaquah

William Joseph Steiner, 36, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, and Jordan Elizabeth Maydole, 27, Kingston, Pennsylvania

Dustin Alexander Branham, 26, and Brandi Rose Oshea, 27, both of Wenatchee

Fernando Tobon Herrera, 40, and Violeta Sarabia Sandoval, 43, both of Cashmere

John Brandon Walters, 47, and Russell Vonda Kay, 47, both of Conway, Arkansas

Sergio Vincent Oseguera Jr., 26, and April Alicia Hernandez, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Randall Eric Jackson, 59, and Nardos Amemew Scott, 43, both of East Wenatchee

Peter John O’Cain, 36, and Tessa Stormy Lytton, 36, both of Wenatchee

Matthew Sanchez, 25, and Destiny Monique Maldonado, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Grant Charles Inabnit, 27, and Alexis Ann Roberts, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Edward James Kavanaugh, 34, and Amanda Jo Roy, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Sean Norris Gervais, 30, and Hayley Marie Knowels-Casteel, 28, both of Wenatchee

Benjamin Adrian Richmond, 32, Malaga, and Tracy Marie Murphy, 33, East Wenatchee

Paul Marshall Harrison, 38, and Joanna Kathlynn Holland, 44, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Wyatt Lee Heiserman, 26, and Mari Leonor Mullen, 23, both Waterville

