Chelan County
Moskovia Michelle Savvis, 34, and Pamela Kristen Gruenberg, 35, both of Wenatchee
Nicholas Andrew Goedken, 32, and Lisa Clare Larsen, 29, both of Seattle
Jeffrey Gene Moon, 44, Tracy Lynn Moon, 44, both of Monitor
Guy Tyler Evans, 49, Chelan, and Anni Jeanne Ponder, 40, Wenatchee
David Sean Thompson, 51, Leavenworth, and Yerula Paola Limon Vildosola, 51, Cancun, Mexico
Ricardo Reyna, 53, and Esmeralda Hernandez Luna, 46, both of Wenatchee
John Dana Stoll, 55, and Felicity Anita Saberhagen, 52, both of Wenatchee
Darrick Lewis Steele, 36, and Tiffany Ann Gaughan, 29, both of Manson
Mario Garcia, 35, and Rosa Maria Salazar Perez, 41, both of Wenatchee
Vernon Leslie Gurnard, 59, and Janice Michelle Benjert, 52, both of East Wenatchee
Marc August Pearce, 66, and Cathleen Ann Decker, 62, both of Chelan
Andrew Jacob Meats, 31, and Sandra Kathleen Sines, 30, both of Newport, Oregon
Joseph Wilfred Wayman, 38, and Morgan Kristine Hemstrom, 23, both of Corona, California
Jairo Daniel Alpire, 23, and Estrellita Farias, 22, both of Wenatchee
Ryan Christopher Carrington, 26, and Hannah Marie Cain, 25, both of Wenatchee
Christopher Allen Hoeye-Ballew, 29, and Robyn Dyan Waugh, 28, both of Wenatchee
Scott David Dinham, 55, and Rachel Armstrong, 43, both of Malaga
Michael Thomas Mundy, 28, and Courtney Michelle Foster, 31, both of Tacoma
Casey Lee Brown, 36, and Alecia Nicole McGuire, 35, both of Yakima
Alexander Edward Iberg, 32, and Karson Elizabeth Jones, 26, both of Memphis, Tennessee
Brent Richard Patterson, 60, and Torene Lee Stewart, 54, both of Cashmere
Roberto Fernandez Mendez, 36, and Rocio Ramirez Avila, 33, both of Peshastin
Balwinder Singh, 49, and Jaspreet Kaur Cheema, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Jesse Dean Robbins, 34, and Brittany Ann Roberson, 29, both of Wenatchee
Stephen Edward Donithan, 51, and Heather Renee Klinginsmith, 46, both of East Wenatchee
Kevin Mituga Oichoe, 34, and April Lynn Schopp, 38, both of Moses Lake
Andrew Kyle Gong, 29, and Marisa Lauren Rojas, 28, both of Milwaukie, Oregon
Jeffrey Bartlett Rounds, 49, Wenatchee, and Marion Dawn Boot-Bunston, 50, Calgary, Alberta
Gilberto Guerra Acosta, 60, and Agueda Espindola, 53, both of East Wenatchee
Jose Rodolfo Rojo, 21, and Rosio Lizet Delgado, 20, both of Wasco, California
Stephen Glen Fifield, 42, and Jessica Rosett Williams, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Sawyer Tait French, 34, and Kandice Elaine Gilliam, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Teodor Dorin Butiu, 54, and Cynthia Dawn Marshall, 53, both of East Wenatchee
Clinton Lloyd Hepper, 28, and Heather Kay Eller, 31, both of Wenatchee
Noah Jason McCurdy, 34, East Wenatchee, and Kalah Jane Toomey, 21, Waterville
Christina Ann Lohr, 32, and Nathan Zachery Gapan, 32, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff