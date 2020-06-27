Chelan County

Moskovia Michelle Savvis, 34, and Pamela Kristen Gruenberg, 35, both of Wenatchee

Nicholas Andrew Goedken, 32, and Lisa Clare Larsen, 29, both of Seattle

Jeffrey Gene Moon, 44, Tracy Lynn Moon, 44, both of Monitor

Guy Tyler Evans, 49, Chelan, and Anni Jeanne Ponder, 40, Wenatchee

David Sean Thompson, 51, Leavenworth, and Yerula Paola Limon Vildosola, 51, Cancun, Mexico

Ricardo Reyna, 53, and Esmeralda Hernandez Luna, 46, both of Wenatchee

John Dana Stoll, 55, and Felicity Anita Saberhagen, 52, both of Wenatchee

Darrick Lewis Steele, 36, and Tiffany Ann Gaughan, 29, both of Manson

Mario Garcia, 35, and Rosa Maria Salazar Perez, 41, both of Wenatchee

Vernon Leslie Gurnard, 59, and Janice Michelle Benjert, 52, both of East Wenatchee

Marc August Pearce, 66, and Cathleen Ann Decker, 62, both of Chelan

Andrew Jacob Meats, 31, and Sandra Kathleen Sines, 30, both of Newport, Oregon

Joseph Wilfred Wayman, 38, and Morgan Kristine Hemstrom, 23, both of Corona, California

Jairo Daniel Alpire, 23, and Estrellita Farias, 22, both of Wenatchee

Ryan Christopher Carrington, 26, and Hannah Marie Cain, 25, both of Wenatchee

Christopher Allen Hoeye-Ballew, 29, and Robyn Dyan Waugh, 28, both of Wenatchee

Scott David Dinham, 55, and Rachel Armstrong, 43, both of Malaga

Michael Thomas Mundy, 28, and Courtney Michelle Foster, 31, both of Tacoma

Casey Lee Brown, 36, and Alecia Nicole McGuire, 35, both of Yakima

Alexander Edward Iberg, 32, and Karson Elizabeth Jones, 26, both of Memphis, Tennessee 

Brent Richard Patterson, 60, and Torene Lee Stewart, 54, both of Cashmere

Roberto Fernandez Mendez, 36, and Rocio Ramirez Avila, 33, both of Peshastin

Balwinder Singh, 49, and Jaspreet Kaur Cheema, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Jesse Dean Robbins, 34, and Brittany Ann Roberson, 29, both of Wenatchee

Stephen Edward Donithan, 51, and Heather Renee Klinginsmith, 46, both of East Wenatchee

Kevin Mituga Oichoe, 34, and April Lynn Schopp, 38, both of Moses Lake

Andrew Kyle Gong, 29, and Marisa Lauren Rojas, 28, both of Milwaukie, Oregon

Jeffrey Bartlett Rounds, 49, Wenatchee, and Marion Dawn Boot-Bunston, 50, Calgary, Alberta

Gilberto Guerra Acosta, 60, and Agueda Espindola, 53, both of East Wenatchee

Jose Rodolfo Rojo, 21, and Rosio Lizet Delgado, 20, both of Wasco, California

Stephen Glen Fifield, 42, and Jessica Rosett Williams, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Sawyer Tait French, 34, and Kandice Elaine Gilliam, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Teodor Dorin Butiu, 54, and Cynthia Dawn Marshall, 53, both of East Wenatchee

Clinton Lloyd Hepper, 28, and Heather Kay Eller, 31, both of Wenatchee

Noah Jason McCurdy, 34, East Wenatchee, and Kalah Jane Toomey, 21, Waterville

Christina Ann Lohr, 32, and Nathan Zachery Gapan, 32, both of East Wenatchee

