Chelan County
Jeremy James Aguirre, 25, and Hailey Nicole Torres, 22, both of Yakima
Zachary Roosevelt Larmer, 32, and Rachel Mae Girard, 33, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Josiah Roy Norby, 22, and Shayn Larea Stanaway, 22, both of Leavenworth
Isaiah James Banken, 23, and Rachel Elizabeth Conner, 23, both of Wenatchee
Eric James Riedinger, 32, and Machaela Racine Roberts, 27, both of Wenatchee
Arnold Keith O’Brien, 69, and Marites Allare Tan, 46, both of Wenatchee
Ty Robert Witt, 60, and Treena Lynn Holland, 51, both of Manson
Charles Prescott Riseley, 36, and Anna Theodora Munsey, 31, both of Rock Island
Dwight Charles Hager, 49, and Audelina Garibay, 34, both of Wenatchee
Connor Andrew Murray, 27, and Karly Nicole Doughtery, 25, both of Cashmere
Jacob Roy Dotson, 23, and Grace Maureen Black, 22, both of Wenatchee
Johnatan Smith Castro Cruz, 30, and Barbara Yamily Rodriguez, 21, both of Wenatchee
Ramiro Ramirez Munoz, 54, Wenatchee, and Maria Guadalupe Pulido, 56, Grandview
Preston Andrew Reinarts, 27, and Courtney Michelle Grosso, both of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Uvaldo Garcia Maciel, 62, and Maricela Vigil Meza, 63, both of Quincy
Dylan River Kieft, 20, and Brenda Hernandez Poblete, 18, both of East Wenatchee
Stephen Joseph Patoine, 24, and Cara Lynn Windsor, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Teresa Ann Allnoch, 72, and Suzanne K. Lillibridge, 68, both of Leavenworth
Malin Stuart Kraus, 21, and Calista Jaid Marie Tilbury, 20, both of Chelan
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
