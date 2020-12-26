Chelan County

Robert Lee Hammond, 62, and Matide Mendoza de Alvarez, 67, both of Malaga

John Charles Morrow, 73, and Marian Jean St. Cyr, 69, both of Cashmere

Steven Richard Wimsatt, 30, Fairview, Oregon, and Ashley Lynn Sauter, 30, Troutdale, Oregon

Tanner Jay Hickman, 29, Anchorage, Alaska, and Lisa Marie Montoya, 30, Wasilla, Alaska

Randall Fabian Ott, 31, and Rosa Aurora Pacheco, 26, both of Wenatchee

Matthew William Malm, 28, Shelton, and Rebecca Lynn Barth, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Holfio Higinio Herrera Jaime, 31, and Erica Mendoza, 30, both of Manson

Kenneth Geoffrey Roarke Noonan, 40, and Breann Marie Wilson, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Darrin Joseph Hamilton, 56, and Ladonna Jean McGrew-Kramer, 53, both of Chelan

Jose Luis Pimentel Nazario, 28, Orondo, and Lorena Viveros Abarca, 41, Chelan

Jenny Lynn Lee, 40, and Neil Mark Landry, 61, both of Manson

Ricardo Gallaga, 20, and Rosa Isabel Velasco Quevedo, 20, both of Brewster

Matthew Ryan McKenna, 35, and Ravion Maree Wood, 36, both of Wenatchee

Samuel James Neuman, 30, and Jenesis Perez, 25, both of Peshastin

Oscar Ibarra, 26, East Wenatchee, and Mileidi Perez Abilas, 25, Wenatchee

David Emmitt Andron, 41, and Andrea Mariele Brewster O’Reilly, 36, both of Venice, California

Jack Hamilton Goodwin, 26, and Christine Gathigia, 35, both of Wenatchee

David Eric Niederkrome, 54, and Amy Elizabeth Walker, 54, both of Chelan

Tomeika Sha’te Jones, 44, and Gregory Steve Crossman, 36, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Kyle Robert Beller, 33, and Samantha Michelle Elbert, 33, both of Wenatchee

Levi Richard Briggs, 18, and Hannah May Durst, 18, both of East Wenatchee

Kevin John Schmidt, 50, and Tegan Johanna Peterson, 44, both of Waterville

