Chelan County
Robert Lee Hammond, 62, and Matide Mendoza de Alvarez, 67, both of Malaga
John Charles Morrow, 73, and Marian Jean St. Cyr, 69, both of Cashmere
Steven Richard Wimsatt, 30, Fairview, Oregon, and Ashley Lynn Sauter, 30, Troutdale, Oregon
Tanner Jay Hickman, 29, Anchorage, Alaska, and Lisa Marie Montoya, 30, Wasilla, Alaska
Randall Fabian Ott, 31, and Rosa Aurora Pacheco, 26, both of Wenatchee
Matthew William Malm, 28, Shelton, and Rebecca Lynn Barth, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Holfio Higinio Herrera Jaime, 31, and Erica Mendoza, 30, both of Manson
Kenneth Geoffrey Roarke Noonan, 40, and Breann Marie Wilson, 30, both of East Wenatchee
Darrin Joseph Hamilton, 56, and Ladonna Jean McGrew-Kramer, 53, both of Chelan
Jose Luis Pimentel Nazario, 28, Orondo, and Lorena Viveros Abarca, 41, Chelan
Jenny Lynn Lee, 40, and Neil Mark Landry, 61, both of Manson
Ricardo Gallaga, 20, and Rosa Isabel Velasco Quevedo, 20, both of Brewster
Matthew Ryan McKenna, 35, and Ravion Maree Wood, 36, both of Wenatchee
Samuel James Neuman, 30, and Jenesis Perez, 25, both of Peshastin
Oscar Ibarra, 26, East Wenatchee, and Mileidi Perez Abilas, 25, Wenatchee
David Emmitt Andron, 41, and Andrea Mariele Brewster O’Reilly, 36, both of Venice, California
Jack Hamilton Goodwin, 26, and Christine Gathigia, 35, both of Wenatchee
David Eric Niederkrome, 54, and Amy Elizabeth Walker, 54, both of Chelan
Tomeika Sha’te Jones, 44, and Gregory Steve Crossman, 36, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Kyle Robert Beller, 33, and Samantha Michelle Elbert, 33, both of Wenatchee
Levi Richard Briggs, 18, and Hannah May Durst, 18, both of East Wenatchee
Kevin John Schmidt, 50, and Tegan Johanna Peterson, 44, both of Waterville
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff