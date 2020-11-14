Chelan County

By Cala Flamond

Chelan County

Jonathan Alexis Fernandez, 30, and Blanca Yesenia Alvarez, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Miguel Hernandez Gaytan, 32, and Manuela Villagomez Martinez, 28, both of Malaga

Francisco Javier Montes, 58, Malaga, and Veronica Esparza Ramirez, 48, Wenatchee

Cesar Agustin Ramos Alvarez, 30, and Carmina Guadalupe Anguiano Camacho, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Joseph Alan Schellenger, 26, and Rebekah Margaret Roach, 26, both of Bossier City, Louisiana

Erik Steven Nelson, 65, Wenatchee and Renee Denis Meinhardt, 56, Granite Falls

Wesley Charles Von Axelson, 23, and Olivia Eve Kenck, 21 both of Rexburg, Idaho

Joshua Stewart Gibbs, 36, and Melissa Jayne Marks, 40, both of Wenatchee

Ryan Heath Hagel, 38, and Thanyalak Wongsalee, 32, both of Wenatchee

Kyle Gordon Green, 62, and Trina Nannette Zweigle, 54, both of Cashmere

Delbert Ray Hodson, 55, and Lisa Nicole Lewis, 48, both of East Wenatchee

Mathew Brandon Rise, 35, and Jamie Elizabeth Terry, 37, both of Cashmere

Douglas County

Russell Heath Cate, 46, and Hilary Diane Dennis, 37, both of Wenatchee

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum