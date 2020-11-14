Chelan County
By Cala Flamond
Chelan County
Jonathan Alexis Fernandez, 30, and Blanca Yesenia Alvarez, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Miguel Hernandez Gaytan, 32, and Manuela Villagomez Martinez, 28, both of Malaga
Francisco Javier Montes, 58, Malaga, and Veronica Esparza Ramirez, 48, Wenatchee
Cesar Agustin Ramos Alvarez, 30, and Carmina Guadalupe Anguiano Camacho, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Joseph Alan Schellenger, 26, and Rebekah Margaret Roach, 26, both of Bossier City, Louisiana
Erik Steven Nelson, 65, Wenatchee and Renee Denis Meinhardt, 56, Granite Falls
Wesley Charles Von Axelson, 23, and Olivia Eve Kenck, 21 both of Rexburg, Idaho
Joshua Stewart Gibbs, 36, and Melissa Jayne Marks, 40, both of Wenatchee
Ryan Heath Hagel, 38, and Thanyalak Wongsalee, 32, both of Wenatchee
Kyle Gordon Green, 62, and Trina Nannette Zweigle, 54, both of Cashmere
Delbert Ray Hodson, 55, and Lisa Nicole Lewis, 48, both of East Wenatchee
Mathew Brandon Rise, 35, and Jamie Elizabeth Terry, 37, both of Cashmere
Douglas County
Russell Heath Cate, 46, and Hilary Diane Dennis, 37, both of Wenatchee
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff