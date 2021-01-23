Chelan County
Luis O. Alvarado Jr., 45, Quincy, and Diana Santiago Irizarry, 38, Saint Cloud, Florida
Jose Eduardo Zaragoza, 37, and Esperanza Yadira Lopez Villanueva, 25, both of Manson
Jacob Don Simmons, 40, and Fawn Nicole Hawkins, 40, both of Wenatchee
David Nathaniel Detering, 26, and Jessica Tabitha Arndt, 30, both of Wenatchee
Brandon Robert Magee, 44, and Nicole Kristen Davidson, 44, both of Wenatchee
Nolan Conrad Weber, 25, and Brittney Marie Martin, 25, both of Wenatchee
Gary Quinn Stephens, 32, and Rochell Violet Burke, 31, both of Juneau, Alaska
David Jose Gonzalez, 39, and Angela Michelle Reynaga, 32, both of Rock Island
Alexander Stepanov, 55, Chelan, and Dilorom Usmanova, 48, Largo, Florida
Jacob Alan Hensley, 36, and Kara Whitney Heatherly, 30, both of Spokane Valley
Luke Wilke Deitrich, 36, and Jessica Ashley Seabeck, 32, both of Wenatchee
