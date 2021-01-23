Chelan County

Luis O. Alvarado Jr., 45, Quincy, and Diana Santiago Irizarry, 38, Saint Cloud, Florida

Jose Eduardo Zaragoza, 37, and Esperanza Yadira Lopez Villanueva, 25, both of Manson

Jacob Don Simmons, 40, and Fawn Nicole Hawkins, 40, both of Wenatchee

David Nathaniel Detering, 26, and Jessica Tabitha Arndt, 30, both of Wenatchee

Brandon Robert Magee, 44, and Nicole Kristen Davidson, 44, both of Wenatchee

Nolan Conrad Weber, 25, and Brittney Marie Martin, 25, both of Wenatchee

Gary Quinn Stephens, 32, and Rochell Violet Burke, 31, both of Juneau, Alaska

David Jose Gonzalez, 39, and Angela Michelle Reynaga, 32, both of Rock Island

Alexander Stepanov, 55, Chelan, and Dilorom Usmanova, 48, Largo, Florida

Jacob Alan Hensley, 36, and Kara Whitney Heatherly, 30, both of Spokane Valley

Luke Wilke Deitrich, 36, and Jessica Ashley Seabeck, 32, both of Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

