Chelan County

Douglas Edward Off Jr., 37, Spokane, and Caylan O’Connell Haehl, 29, East Wenatchee

Timothy James Diggs, 31, and Jennifer Lynne Owens, 26, Wenatchee

Daniel Lin Long, 24, and Ruby Asusena Heideman, 22, both of Wenatchee

John Anthony Peterson, 35, and Megan Kathleen Kosel-Baird, 34, both of Wenatchee

Jakob Alex Fletcher, 25, and Kelsey Dawn Albin, 20, both of Wenatchee

Daniel Vidal, 23, and Nancy Sanchez Arroyo, 26, both of Wenatchee

Kyle Stephen Nuehring, 38, and Kristen Nicole Mattson, 34, both of Cashmere

William Jason McDonald, 55, and Lynette Rose, 65, both of Snohomish

Jonathan Jovani Roa, 23, Brewster, and Noemi Sandoval, 22, Manson

Fabian M. Barajas, 27, Malaga, and Sylvia A. Sanchez, 29, Wenatchee

David Glenn Riker, 59, and Heidi Helene Erickson, 57, both of East Wenatchee

Alan Michael Perfect, 48, and Monica Katherine Kirkman, 48, both of Cashmere

Philip Ernest Roell, 26, and Stay Linn Heflin, 28, both of Cashmere

Nathanial Peter Carter, 33, and Sara Yvonne Wilson, 30, both of Cashmere

Isidro J. Delacruz, 26, and Veronica Mendoza-Ruiz, 28, both of East Wenatchee

Edmond Lyn Jones, 56, and Penny Marie Acselrod, 58, both of Orondo

Andrew Christopher Smith, 31, and Maria Alejandra Casillas, 34, both of Wenatchee

Cody Laine Lippert, 26, and Laura May Morrow, 24, both of Wenatchee

Connor Buchanan McCargo, 27, and Amanda Lynn Bobbitt, 22, both of Leavenworth

Cameron Tate Anthis, 27, and Talia Francis Oldham, 26, both of Entiat

Jacob Byron Allison, 25, Cashmere, and Racheal Ann Henry, 26, East Wenatchee

Justin Christopher Connor, 25, and Rylee Ann Porterfield, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Sean James Harrold, 40, and Rebecca Ann House, 32, both of Manson

Victor Manuel Flores B., 35, and Dora Luz Robledo, 31, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Qristian Alberto Solorio, 31, and Miranda Garza, 28, both of Bridgeport

— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff

