Chelan County

David Alan Curie, 29, Deer Park, Illinois, and Anna Joy Steininger, 31, Antioch, Tennessee

Beau Nelson Bryant, 32, and Anna Osborne Speer, 33, both of Wenatchee

Tucker Benjamin Havekost, 35, and Kaylin Sue Bettinger, 32, both of Leavenworth 

Mark R. Everhart, 45, and Shalem A. Hosking, 43, both of East Wenatchee

Johnathon David Worley, 32, and Huong Mai Robinson, 40, both of East Wenatchee

Makai Alexander Aguigui, 25, and Elena Marie Kebeck, 23, both of Wenatchee

Christina Louise Hampton, 52, Cashmere, and Kim Patrick Graham, 65, Wenatchee

Michael Balaam-Ruiz, 24, and Andrea Itzel Covarrubias Martinez, 18, both of East Wenatchee

Lyle Gene Melbourne, 36, and Vicki Rae Fisher, 46, both of Wenatchee

Fredrick Carl Widman, 53, and Penny Leigh Michael Kennedy, 52, both of Broomfield, Colorado

Jeffrey Arthur Kirkley, 56, and Shilian Xiao, 50, both of Orondo

Keith David Pingree, 45, and Summer Davis, 45, both of Lake Stevens

Tracy Dean Goff, 57, and Kathryn Lynn Brown, 55, both of Wenatchee

Michael John Sueme, 35, and Sharon Dorcus Gomez, 30, both of East Wenatchee

Lawrence Edward Smiddy, 62, and Debra Jo Linn, 61, both of Wenatchee

Jon Holman, 76, Sulfur Bluff, Texas, and Priscilla Ann Owens, 75, of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Joseph Jacob Sauer, 41, and Tiffany Ann Moore, 40, both of East Wenatchee

Nathaniel Warner Sharkey, 47, and Heather Ann Ryan, 46, both of East Wenatchee

David Allan Loebsack, 64, and Tasha Christine Wayne, 48, both of Waterville

— Cala Flamond, World staff

