Wenatchee
Chelan/Douglas School Retirees: Noon Monday, Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave. Program presentation after lunch will be Tucker Mueck, behavior specialist from the Center for Autism and Related Disorders. Contact: Denise Perkins, 884-8587
Delta Kappa Gamma: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St. Business meeting at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 and program at 6. Dinner costs $10. Program presenter Nancy Grette from Alatheia Riding Center—will speak on therapeutic and adaptive horse riding in Wenatchee. All women college graduates are invited. RSVP by Nov. 8. Contact: Ann Fuller, 662-1935
Independent Order of the Odd Fellows: 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Prosperity Lodge # 301, 601 N. Chelan Ave. Meetings occur every second and fourth Wednesday and are open to the public. Meetings will not occur the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Contact: Lisa Beare, 669-8742
Okanogan
Okanogan County School Retirees Association: 11 a.m. Nov. 15, Cariboo Inn, 233 Queen St. No-host luncheon and Card/Gift Tag Make-It, Take-It with instructors Connie Parker and Carol Payne. Doug Woodrow will perform music. Contact: Jennie Hedington, 422-2954
