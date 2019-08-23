East Wenatchee
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway. WAGS member Diane Gundersen will facilitate the program, "A Time for Vacations and a Time for Sharing." Free and open to the public. Contact: 782-4046
Leavenworth
Leavenworth Women’s Exchange: Noon Sept. 11, Visconti’s of Leavenworth, 636 Front St. Monthly luncheon meeting. Cost is $16 per person for members and $18 for non-members. Beverage, tax and gratuity included. Karen Petersen, CEO and founder of OCANNA and Ocannalife, will present program titled “CBD (cannabis) and Pain Relief”. RSVP to Ann Thrasher at 548-5363 by Sept. 7.