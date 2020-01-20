East Wenatchee
Ohme Gardens Friends Society: 4:15 p.m. Feb. 13, Eastmont Parks Community Center, 230 N. Georgia Ave. Contact: info@ohmegardens.org
Leavenworth
Leavenworth Women’s Exchange: Noon Feb. 12, Visconti’s of Leavenworth, 636 Front St. Monthly luncheon meeting. Cost is $16 per person for members and $18 for non-members. Beverage, tax and gratuity are included. Mikeala Rasanen, Rotary exchange student from Finland will present a program titled “Finland: A Country Left Behind.” RSVP to Claire Burlingame at 548-7142 by Feb. 8.