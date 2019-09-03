Wenatchee
Chelan/Douglas School Retirees’ Association: Noon Monday, Red Lion Hotel. Lunch is $15 and includes beverage and dessert. Program will include Microsoft TechSpark Manager Lisa Karstetter, who works with Washington’s STEM programs. There will also be an update on Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center from Nancy Grette. A field trip to the facility is planned immediately following the meeting.
Delta Kappa Gamma: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St. Business meeting will follow the social at 5 p.m.Dinner is at 6 p.m., with program at 6:30. Brett Reasor, CEO of Oneonta Ranch Fruit Growers and Shippers, will speak about how the fruit gets from the tree to the consumer. Dinner is $10. All women educators are invited. RSVP to Ann Fuller, 662-1935, by Sept. 8.
Okanogan
Okanogan County Genealogical Society: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wilson Building at the Historical Society 1410 N. 2nd St. Summer plans and suggested programs will be discussed. Anyone interested in family history is welcome. Contact: Karyl Hubbard at 826-3385 or Noma Wyllson at 557-6212