Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: In-person and virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Douglas PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. Seattle-based educator will present “The Evergreen State: Researching Your Washington State Ancestors.” Free and open to the public. For additional information or to receive virtual meeting credentials, email WAGSLibrarian@gmail.com or call (509) 782-4046.
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9, over Zoom. Heart patients and their families in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are invited. For virtual access, email atthehelmsters@hotmail.com.
Leavenworth
Leavenworth Women’s Exchange: 12 p.m. Jan. 11, at the Icicle Inn Restaurant, 505 Highway 2, Leavenworth. Monthly luncheon meeting; cost is $20 per person for members. Beverage, tax, and gratuity are included. Dr. Stephen Huffman will present “A Desperate Need: A Treatment of Addiction.” Any cancellations after 1-3 p.m. will be responsible for the cost of the lunch. RVSP to Claire Burlingame at (509) 548-7142 by Jan. 5.
