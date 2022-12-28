NCW

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: In-person and virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Douglas PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. Seattle-based educator will present “The Evergreen State: Researching Your Washington State Ancestors.” Free and open to the public. For additional information or to receive virtual meeting credentials, email WAGSLibrarian@gmail.com or call (509) 782-4046.



