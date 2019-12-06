Wenatchee
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Vista III Dining Room, Colonial Vista, 657 Okanogan Ave. Annual Christmas party with gift exchange and Alzheimer’s raffle. Contact: Kent Clarida, 264-8591.
