Wenatchee
Chelan/Douglas School Retirees’ Association: Noon, Oct. 14, Red Lion. Wenatchee, 1225 N Wenatchee Ave. Lunch is $15 and the program will feature Dr. Paul Gordon, Wenatchee School District’s new Superintendent as well as Senator Brad Hawkins. Contact: Denise Perkins, 884-8587
The Attic Dusters: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Smitty’s Pancake House, 1621 N. Wenatchee Ave. Mary Jane Ross will speak about her collection of celluloid items. Contact: Darlene Spargo, 662-1271.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 15, Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller St. Dr. Salima Brillman will be talking about a new medication option for treating Parkinson's Disease. Pat Taylor:470-6416
Okanogan
Okanogan County School Retirees' Association: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Okanogan High School Library, 244 5th Ave S. All public school employees of Washington State retirement plans 1, 2, and 3 are invited to attend a free Retirement Planning Seminar. No reservations necessary. Contact: Penny Garrison, 509-429-0292.