Wenatchee
Chelan/Douglas School Retirees’: Noon Monday, Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave. Program will feature Eastmont’s Choir sharing holiday music. Contact: Denise Perkins, 884-8587
Leavenworth
The Leavenworth Women’s Exchange: 6 p.m., Dec. 11, Wedge Mountain room at Icicle Village Resort, 505 Highway 2. Annual Christmas party, cost for dinner is $25 per person. Guests are welcome. Each person brings a small gift to exchange, $15 limit. RSVP Claire Burlingame by Thursday at 548-7142.
Okanogan
The Okanogan Genealogical Society: 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Wilson Building, 1410 N. 2nd St. Annual holiday party and election of officers. Please bring a goodie to pass and any project, finished or not, that you might like to share. All current members and any one interested in genealogy are welcome to attend. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385
—by Cala Flamond, Word staff