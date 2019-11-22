Okanogan
The Okanogan County Artist's Association: 11 a.m. Dec. 2, Okanogan Presbyterian Church, 429 W. Oak. Annual holiday lunch, election of officers and award for the Artist of the Year. Please bring food to share, a donation for the food bank and an unwrapped gift for a child in need. If you want to participate in the gift exchange, bring a piece of your unframed original art no bigger than 5"x7", gift wrapped with no identifying markings. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385, Tina Tharp, tharp49@gmail.com.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff