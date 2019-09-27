Wenatchee
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 7, Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B. The public is invited to come and learn about “Echocardiograms and EKGs” by Sofia Voorhis and Nicolle Abdullah of Confluence Health. Contact: Jan Cripe, 393-4768, jancripemh91@nwi.net.
Delta Kappa Gamma: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Social time begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 5. Dinner costs $10 and will be at 5:30. The program begins at 6:30 and will be presented by Jessica Adams, Circulation Supervisor of the North Central Washington Regional Library System, who will be sharing information about the library. All women educators are invited to attend. RSVP by Oct. 4. Contact: Ann Fuller, 662-1935.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association: 11:30 a.m., Oct. 9, Vista III Dining Room, Colonial Vista, 657 Okanogan Ave. Chapter Meeting and luncheon, the chapter will host representatives of several Federal Employee Health Benefits Program providers who will discuss health insurance plans. Contact: Kent Clarida, 264-859
East Wenatchee
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m., Oct. 14, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Family History Center, 667 10th Street N.E. WAGS member Fred Pflugrath will present the program, "A Sleuth is Loose in the Local Cemeteries." Free and open to the public. Contact: 782-4046.
The Mid Columbia Heritage Society: 11 a.m. Thursday, Country Inn, 620 Valley Mall Parkway. Following lunch, local historian Darold Wax will speak on the subject of "The United States and its Wars". All attendees are responsible for own lunch purchases. All are welcome. Contact: denlinnic@skyvalley.net
The Apple Valley Smockers: 10 a.m. Saturday, Fruit Tones Music Studio, 98 9th St. We will be demonstrating how to stitch the cable stitch and using a pleater for smocking. Anyone interested in learning is welcome. Contact: 509 665-7718.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff