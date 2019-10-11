Wenatchee
Gingko Mineral Society: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Faith Presbyterian Church 200 S. Kentucky Ave. Note the new location and meeting day. Annual rock auction. Contact: Carol Smith, 884-3349
East Wenatchee
Mid-Columbia Heritage Society: 11 a.m., Thursday, Country Inn, 620 Valley Mall Parkway. Following a no-host lunch, local historian Rod Molzahn will speak on "Wild Goose Bill Condon — mulepacker, town founder, storekeeper, road & bridge builder." All are welcome. Contact: denlinnic@skyvalley.net
Okanogan
Okanogan County School Retirees' Association: 11 a.m., Oct. 25, Cariboo Inn, 233 Queen St. A general meeting and no-host luncheon. A state Department of Transportation spokesman will discuss priorities, roundabout stats, Walmart intersection and money targeted for Okanogan County. Contact: Jennie Hedington, 422-2954