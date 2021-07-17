Mendez, Gringrich

Skylar Elizabeth Gringrich and Antonio Andrew Mendez were married April 10 at Warm Springs Inn and Winery before Rev. Jerry Beebe.
She is the daughter of David and Shelley Gringrich of Wenatchee. His parents are Sean Mendez of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Gina Mendez of Clayton, North Carolina.
Attending the couple were Mallory Gringrich of Wenatchee, sister of the bride, and Janice Raines of Raleigh, North Carolina.
A reception followed at the venue.
A honeymoon is planned in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in October.
They have settled in Wenatchee.
She graduated from Seattle Pacific University. She is an ophthalmology technician at Regional Eye Center in Wenatchee .
He graduated from East Carolina University. He is an insurance specialist at Tveten Dental.
— Cala Flamond, World staff