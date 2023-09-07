Most of us can recall what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. I was driving to work in suburban Chicago listening to the classical music station when the announcer interrupted programming with breaking news. Upon arriving at my office, I was glued to the television dumbfounded by the tragic events I watched play out.
That Tuesday morning 22 years ago, our nation was blindsided by terrorist attacks that would rob upwards of 3,000 Americans' lives. It was a day that would alter the way we do life and view our vulnerability. It’s no wonder that it was a day is engraved on the tissues of our memory.
With each passing anniversary of that grim day, however, there is a tendency to forget the impact and the importance of what Ground Zero signified. As a result, we tend to observe Sept. 11 without much fanfare. Familiarity breeds apathy. For example, do you recall what you were doing Sept. 11 two years ago?
I have good reason to recall what I was doing. It was my privilege to serve as chauffeur for the parents of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer as they toured our state. Perhaps you remember how that 32-year-old Oracle salesman courageously led a group of passengers on Flight 93 to storm the terrorist-held cockpit announcing, “Let’s roll!” It was Todd’s initiative along with a few others that kept that hijacked United Airlines plane from being flown into the White House or U.S. Capitol Building (although it cost them their lives).
After hearing of Todd’s story in the aftermath of 9/11, I was inspired to learn more about this young husband and father of two. Todd was a graduate of Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois, just a few miles from where I worked and our family was living at the time. Because I was writing a weekly newspaper column in Chicagoland, I located Todd’s parents in Maryland and emailed them. I asked permission to do an interview with them about their son. They graciously consented.
Over the next couple years, I communicated regularly with the elder Beamers. Several articles in newspapers and magazines resulted that celebrated Todd’s faith, family and patriotism. But I never met David and Peggy in person. Our communication was strictly through email.
Fast-forward to 2021. As the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approached, I wondered if Todd Beamer’s parents would consider coming out for the ceremony held annually at the 9/11 Memorial in Cashmere. I mentioned my idea to my friend Tom Green who gave leadership to the local memorial commission. To my delight, Tom reached out to David and Peggy. I knew it would be a longshot, since the Beamers would likely be in demand at much larger venues. To my surprise, the Beamers accepted the invitation.
Because I live in the Seattle area, I offered to pick the Beamers up at SeaTac. I also arranged for a couple of other speaking opportunities, including the retirement community where I was chaplain, and the high school named for Todd in Federal Way.
As we drove over the Cascades and dropped down into the Wenatchee Valley, my guests were thrilled by what they saw. As they met the 9/11 Memorial commission, they were equally impressed. As David responded to a FOX News interview prior to the ceremony, he acknowledged the values and patriotism of the Wenatchee Valley that bespeak the heart of America. I looked on with pride hearing how my hometown was being commended on national television.
And then came the ceremony. I’m guessing many of you were there. Following the invocation that I was invited to offer, David Beamer stood at the podium and proudly reflected on the life and death of his only son. Near the end of his message, he challenged his audience to not grow apathetic in the cause for which his son and others gave their lives. As I recall, David Beamer said something to the effect of:
“Twenty years later, we are still free and safe because of those who serve and sacrifice to make it so. Let us remember that enemies without and enemies within remain a threat to that freedom and security.”
And now two years later, his words continue to reverberate in my mind. Every Sept. 11 is a day for all of us to recommit ourselves to remain vigilant even as we salute our flag and pledge our allegiance to the country for which it stands.
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
