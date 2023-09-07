IMG_2803.JPG

From left: Greg Asimakoupoulos, David and Peggy Beamer pose for a photo on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Most of us can recall what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. I was driving to work in suburban Chicago listening to the classical music station when the announcer interrupted programming with breaking news. Upon arriving at my office, I was glued to the television dumbfounded by the tragic events I watched play out.

That Tuesday morning 22 years ago, our nation was blindsided by terrorist attacks that would rob upwards of 3,000 Americans' lives. It was a day that would alter the way we do life and view our vulnerability. It’s no wonder that it was a day is engraved on the tissues of our memory.

IMG_2761.JPG

Greg Asimakoupoulos and David Beamer pose for a photo on Sept. 11, 2021 in Cashmere. 


