Maybe it wasn’t the best example for my dad to spin doughnuts with the ’55 Chevy in the Market Discount parking lot. The ’55 had a hot-rod motor and a light rear end, so wet pavement was no problem. When the snow fell, Dad’s parking lot antics went to another level.
In a few years, I went from observation to imitation. Now it was an ’85 Nissan and the snow was falling. I was 16. My sister Amy was riding shotgun and I thought I would show her what I could do. I wish I had chosen a parking lot. Instead, it was the neighborhood street.
We started the fishtail maneuver as intended. The slope of the hill was my undoing. The innocently parked car ahead to my left became unavoidable. Emergency braking in the snow is cruel to expectations. Crash.
Lights flicked on in the house behind the car.
“We’re out of here!”
The Nissan scraped and hummed as I floored it, headlong into the night. Amy looked behind and saw people in the street, with one holding a video camera. I kept it pinned, barreling down 124th in the middle of dumping snow.
I found a spot on an abandoned street under a lamp, so I pulled over and got out. The wounded Nissan was hideously contorted and hissing at me. There would be no hiding.
“We have to go back,” I said.
“Yes,” confirmed Amy.
I drove carefully, ready to face the household and probably the police. I knocked on their door. They invited me in. They were quiet.
“We had been praying,” said the man.
“We called the police,” said a young teenager.
“We will cancel it now, OK honey?” said the man to his wife.
“I am so sorry. I will fix your car,” I told him.
“I believe you,” he replied.
I got home that night and my parents had me put my license on the bureau. I went to bed exhausted and ashamed. That lasted into the next day when I learned that I needed to come up with $800 on top of figuring out how I would fix the Nissan.
“I’ll help you,” said Amy.
A week later, I was on the roof hanging Christmas lights for Mom. Clamoring down the bouncy aluminum ladder with cold hands, she met me. She gave me a $20 bill and a cup of hot chocolate.
“I take care of my workers,” she said.
I worked through a couple of nights to straighten out the Nissan. I couldn’t afford to replace the bumper, and I couldn’t get it out of the “S” shape the wreck had created.
“Let me see what I can do,” said Dad.
I couldn’t believe what experienced hammer strokes can do to reshape steel. It almost looked new.
A friend’s dad got me a weekend gig pressure-washing truck cranes. Then he got me another job holding a blow torch while a welder fixed them. The $800 didn’t take long.
After several weeks, I showed up back at the house of the people whose car I crashed into. I handed them the envelope of cash.
“I’m really sorry,” I said.
The man opened the envelope and then looked me over. He stood a little taller, and then he put out his hand. I shook it firm.
“Thank you and well done,” he said.
I have since forgotten many winters but never that one.
Nathan R. Moser is pastor of Community Church of Ephrata.