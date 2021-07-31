I was visiting my hometown and staying with my mother. I arrived at the Kent post office right at 8 a.m. on a Saturday in June, only to learn that it opened at 8:30 a.m. I needed to pick up some important mail but that is not what this story is about. This story is about what happened while I waited. Thirty minutes is too long to do nothing in a hideously dull parking lot attached to a drab building. And 30 minutes is not quite long enough to go enjoy a good cup of coffee.
I got in my old green Suburban and headed east for a mile or so on 240th, where I remembered there was once some open green space.
Now, I observed that it had developed into a rustic sort of park with a little trail system running out into open fields.
I set out on the gravel trail veering to the right. Popping on all sides were these marvelous flowers in field grass. Lupines, daisies, dandelions and others happily showed forth their shapes and colors.
The trail raised a little bit. A drooping tree covered its right edge. Then, my shoe scuffed against a rock of some consequence.
Looking down, I saw a memory stone with some decayed flowers obscuring carved letters. “Hmm.” I bent down to read. The first thing I interpreted was “1979,” the year of my own birth.
One has a particular feeling while seeing “your year” on a stone like this. I cleared the spent flowers to read the rest of the epitaph, “In loving memory of Briana Rae Griffin February 24, 1979 — March 4, 2004.” Time stopped. Briana Griffin was a friend.
My mind snapped back to this bright and elegant person, smartly dressed, kindly in face, a smile to light the world.
I transported back to the summer of 1999 when I walked into J.C. Penney in downtown Kent for some new clothes. Briana was working there and saw that I was trying to improve my clothing by a notch or two. She set me at ease with her wit and kindness.
We shared a moment of friendship while trading stories from high school and the plans we were making for our young lives. She was headed in her own interesting direction. Our departure was warm and energetic, best wishes and all that. Briana made a lasting impression on me that day. It would be the final impression.
As the mind does, there quickly flashed another scene from 2004 when I heard that Briana was killed in a car accident. I am disturbed to imagine her pleasant face overtaken by the horror of that event. Nine days in a coma, she never woke up.
It’s just too upsetting to think about, but what choice do we have? I knelt beside the stone, put my hand on it and wept.
After some time, I decided to walk through the fields. I couldn’t get past the fact that she was 25. I thought of all that had happened in my own life since then — marriage, kids, career, both the glories and hardships of it all. I wondered about the fact that Briana never got to fully blossom.
I thought more about time, how it’s divvied up in parcels and lost in the coming and going. For some, it is just stolen away. I realized that this rather surprising 30 minutes before the post office opened was a gift given to me, to remember my friend and to consider living life for the sake of beauty.
I circled back to the stone. Slowly, I collected a bouquet of wildflowers and carefully laid it on the top.
Nathan R. Moser is pastor of Community Church of Ephrata.