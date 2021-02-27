“If you touch these kids, I will blow your head off.” So were the words of my mother as she spoke to the new neighbor across the street.
I was 7 when we moved from the little brown rambler to the split-level house across the way. Larry and his usually absent wife were the new neighbors in our old house. They were middle aged and had no children. That is why my mom took immediate suspicion when Larry started inviting the neighborhood kids over for movies while his wife was away.
Parenting in the 1980s was different than today. But in the timeless way of mother-bears, the whole “blow-your-head-off” bit was Mom’s insurance policy. Having made herself clear, we went to Larry’s for the movies.
While boisterous and foul-mouthed, we learned that Larry was not unsafe for us. He drove a ‘68 Mercury Cougar that was mint. He had this cool-kat, deep and raspy voice which made a way for him as a disc jockey sometime in the past. He loved music, especially the deep cuts. The movies he showed us were pretty weird. After some years in the neighborhood, I learned that Larry had other demons.
At 12, I took a paper route for the local newspaper. At each month’s end, I went door-to-door saying, “Collecting!” Most customers left me standing at the threshold while they dove after their checkbooks. Larry never answered the door. He just barked at me to come in and sit down at the little green table in the kitchen. I would fidget as Larry poured me a half-can of Coke over ice cubes in a low-ball glass. He prepared his own drink on the counter. It was always the same: rocks, Jack Daniels, then the second half of cola on top. I remember the slosh and tinkling of the glass as Larry shook the mixture before he sat down next to me.
I learned that collection at Larry’s required at least an hour. Before I got paid, I would need to hear sad stories while the man got drunk in my presence. Sometimes he showed me his .45 pistol, though careful to assure me it was not loaded.
Then our visits would come at more random and odd times. One had to be ready for an arresting hail from the street, “Come in here!” Our meetings ended in the generous provision of cash, well over the subscription fee.
Months became years and years turned to decades. In my early 30s, he paid me to build him a fence when I was out of work. There I was again at that old table, feeling like a kid with cola fizz bouncing off the ice and tickling my nose as I sipped. Larry sullenly reviewed his deepest regrets and sorrows. He talked about his wife dying after a life supporting a drunk at home and now how hard it was quitting alcohol and moving to root beer.
Kidney dialysis added new challenges until Larry was entirely housebound and then bedridden. The perennial theme was regretful, lonesome sadness. My sisters became his confidants. My mother became his best friend. My father would mow his lawn when it needed done. Year-by-year it went on, until he died.
We live in a world terrified of madmen. We suspect enemies next door. We have learned to keep ourselves a safe distance from the troubled and belligerent people who creep us out.
In this strange cultural moment in which we find ourselves, I think of Larry. He was my friend, by circumstance more than by choice, but he was still my friend. Perhaps more importantly, I was his.
I feel his pain more than ever. I am brought now to realize that many of us are sad and desperate.
