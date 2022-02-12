You can make a good living cleaning fish tanks around the city of Boston. I know it because Don quit his job as a well-paid mechanic to become, “The Fish Guy.” After a decade on his own, he hired additional help (me) when I was in graduate school.
How hard could it be?
That same question was launched at me rather angrily when I flooded the bank in Saugus, Massachusetts. That is only part of this story.
Don provided me with a company van, a logoed uniform, a service route, and everything else. We stocked the van with all these buckets for each account, fresh decorations, scrubbing tools, resupplies of food and, sometimes, an extra bucket with live fish.
Being The Fish Guy had this little celebrity status at the various businesses. You had access to all kinds of backroom faucets and drains. Sometimes people watched and asked questions. Nursing homes and libraries were best for generating a cheering section. Other times you had to bust some employee for overfeeding the fish. You could tell by the excess poop. The banks were the worst with the poop. It felt good to chew them out.
Don wanted the day to clear eight to 10 accounts and not pay overtime. He had mastered the routine. By nature he was a graceful person, thoughtful and efficient. He had his eye on details, attuned to the moment. That’s not who he hired.
Yoda once said it of me, “Never his mind on where he was, what he was doing,” while jabbing his cane for emphasis.
I had to figure out the sequence of running hoses, draining water (not on carpet), cleaning filters, scrubbing interior glass, replacing decorations, dechlorinating the water, refilling to correct temperature, restocking the food supply, cleaning up after myself and delivering the invoice. Sounded easy enough. It was not.
One time I did all of that but then locked the keys in the van. I had to pull extra time for a coat hanger break-in at Bank of America. Another time I got it all done, but filled the aquarium with hot water, the poor fish tried to launch themselves out onto carpet. Another lowlight came when cleaning the behemoth tank at Children’s Hospital. My top half went in as my rear end teetered at the top of the tank, mooning the children. I needed to change afterward and to die inside. Invoices went swimming. I drenched bathrooms in fish water. Don learned to send me with plenty of towels. He kept track of my in-and-out times, which were not great. He fielded complaints about me.
The worst of it happened on this one day when I was coming down into Boston on 93 at Medford. Traffic had been perfect until, ahk! Taillights were in my face. I slammed to a stop, just missing the car in front of me. The buckets went everywhere. I’ll fix it later, I thought.
It was another hour in traffic before I arrived at a downtown office. Only then did I remember the fish. Their bucket tipped over in the near crash. Yup they were dead, like, not even gasping. They laid on the cold carpet, stiff. I sadly scooped them into the bucket and scraped up a little water so they wouldn’t stick to the bottom. I figured Don would fire me after this one.
I toted the bucket of dead fish inside with me for the cleaning job, adopting a compensatory focus. I wanted to be Don and I had killed his fish, so I was meticulous and reflective, self-loathing maybe, and methodical. Dead-fish headspace yielded my best in-and-out-time for that account. When I gathered everything to leave, I witnessed a miracle. Every fish was swimming in that dead bucket, in that filthy water. Their resuscitation was my turning point, to become a Fish Guy that fish deserve.
Before I left Boston, I caught up with Don.
“Why didn’t you let me go after all those mistakes?” I asked.
“I’ve made all of them,” said Don plainly. “ … to be ungracious is to have no memory.”
“And,” he said, “I rely on tough fish.”
Nathan R. Moser is pastor of Community Church of Ephrata.