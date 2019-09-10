Last month's NCW District Fair in Waterville drew a large number of entries in a variety of classes. Not all results were provided to The Wenatchee World at press time. Here's what we have:

4-H

Creative Arts

Best of Show: Tia Ragan, Malaga

Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Poland, East Wenatchee

Senior Reserve Champion: Kal Cummings, Waterville

Intermediate Grand Champion: Florentine Ward, East Wenatchee

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Evalee Shafer, Mansfield

Junior Grand Champion: Aaron Hammerberg, Wenatchee

Junior Reserve Champion: Delainey Nelson, Waterville

Food & Nutrition

Best of Show: Mallory Isaak, Coulee City (No-bake Cookies)

Best of Show: Arabella Hall, Mansfield (Cookies)

Best of Show: Kate Vibbert (Cookies)

Clothing Construction

Intermediate Grand Champion: Natalie Blevins, Orondo

Intermediate Grand Champion: Emma Oswald, Bridgeport

Junior Grand Champion: Addilynn McKay, Sprague

NCW Fair Style Show

Intermediate Grand Champion: Emma Oswald

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kathryn Pugh, Moses Lake

Junior Grand Champion: Addilynn McKay

Junior Reserve Champion: Kelly Cordill

Ornamental Garden

Intermediate Grand Champion: Izzy Black, East Wenatchee

Junior Grand Champion: Makenzie Stennes, Methow

Photography

Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith, Wenatchee

Senior Reserve Champion: Melia Smith

Intermediate Grand Champion: Ava Cummings, Waterville

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Elsie Munson, Waterville

Junior Grand Champion: Rowdy Hale, Palisades

Junior Reserve Champion: Thomas Sachs, Palisades

Dog, Fitting and Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day, Wenatchee

Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart, Cashmere

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Ryder Vanderpool, Malaga

Dog, Novice A

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Dog, Agility Course

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Senior Reserve Champion: Elaina Day

Intermediate Grand Champion: Ryder Vanderpool

Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart

Dog Costume

Grand Champion: Ryder Vanderpool

Reserve Champion: Missy Hart

Dog, Jumpers & Tunnels

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Senior Reserve Champion: Elaina Day

Dog, Rally Novice A

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart

Poultry Judging

Senior Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume, Malaga

Senior Reserve Champion: Abigail Richmond, East Wenatchee

Intermediate Grand Champion: Evalee Shafer

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume, Malaga

Junior Grand Champion: Riley Fisher, Malaga

Junior Reserve Champion: Jacob Pierson, East Wenatchee

Poultry Judging

Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith

Senior Reserve Champion: Eli Berthiaume

Intermediate Grand Champion: Adrienne Coy, Rock Island

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jaden Matson, Chelan

Junior Grand Champion: Riley Fisher

Junior Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley, Wenatchee

Poultry, Chickens

Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume

Poultry, Trio

Grand Champion: Isaac Smith, Wenatchee

Reserve Champion: Evalee Shafer

Poultry Eggs

Grand Champion: Zack Bock, Wenatchee

Reserve Champion: Riley Fisher

Poultry, Best 4-H Bird

Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume

Reserve Champion: Owen Smoke, Waterville

Rabbit

Best of Show: Kaydence Carrington, Brewster

Runner Up-Best of Show: Rilynn Carrington, Brewster

Rabbit Judging

Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Berthiaume

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Ava Smeller, Wenatchee

Junior Grand Champion: Natalie Smeller, Wenatchee

Junior Reserve Champion: Emma Troxler, East Wenatchee

Rabbit Fitting & Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith

Senior Reserve Champion: Seantel Foster, Waterville

Intermediate Grand Champion: Ava Smeller

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume

Junior Grand Champion: Lauren Adams, Waterville

Junior Reserve Champion: Emma Troxler

Cavy Judging

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Junior Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson, East Wenatchee

Cavy Fitting & Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day

Junior Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson

4-H Round Robin

Senior Grand Champion: Tanner Gerdes, Cheney

Senior Reserve Champion: Stacia Sarty, Quincy

Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Maximus DePass, Ferndale

Livestock Judging

Senior Grand Champion: Elisha Wade, Moses Lake

Senior Reserve Champion: Nicole Hellewell, Moses Lake

Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Bryce Hampton, Chelan

Junior Grand Champion: Tucker Bayless, Coulee City

Junior Reserve Champion: Josie Bayless, Coulee City

Beef Fitting & Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Tanner Gerdes

Senior Reserve Champion: Tressa Wade, Moses Lake

Intermediate Grand Champion: Kale Cordill

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Wyatt Egbert, Grand Coulee

Junior Grand Champion: Kelly Cordill

Junior Reserve Champion: Kaegen Clinton, Hartline

Market Beef

Market Steer, Grand Champion: Trevor Goodwin, Wenatchee

Market Steer, Reserve Champion: Wyatt Egbert

Goat Fitting & Showing

Junior Grand Champion: Jacob Pierson

Junior Reserve Champion: Makenzie Stennes

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Berthiaume

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Zack Bock

Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Poland

Senior Reserve Champion: Kody Richards, Wenatchee

Goat, Best in Show

Senior Doe, Grand Champion: Ayden Itterley

Junior Doe, Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Wether Goat, Grand Champion: Stella Byrd, Wenatchee

Meat Goats

Sr. Doe Kid, 6 months to 1 year, Grand Champion: Ethen Wade, Moses Lake

Doe, 2 years, Grand Champion: Emily White, East Wenatchee

Goat, Dairy Breeds

Doe, 0-6 months, Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Doe, 1 year, not in milk, Reserve Champion: Ada Missal, Leavenworth

Doe, 2 years and over, not in milk, Grand Champion: Amia Mutch, Monitor

Doe, 2 years and over, not in milk, Grand Champion: Eva Itterley, Wenatchee,

Doe, 2 years, in milk, Reserve Champion: Zack Bock

Doe, 4 years and over, in milk, Grand Champion: Ayden Itterley

Jr. Wether, 0-6 months, Grand Champion: Patrick Richmond, East Wenatchee

Wether, over 1 year, Reserve Champion: Hannah Fries, Wenatchee

Dam and daughter, Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Dam and daughter, Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley

Best of Udder, any doe in milk (all breeds judged together), Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Best of Udder, any doe in milk (all breeds judged together), Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley

Pygmy Goat

Sr. Doe Grand Champion: Sarah Watts, Wenatchee

Sr. Doe Reserve Champion: Hannah Poland

Jr. Doe Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson

Jr. Doe Reserve Champion: Stella Byrd

Wether Grand Champion: Stella Byrd

Wether Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume

Market Goat

Single Market Goat, Grand Champion: Paislee Landon, Waterville

Single Market Goat, Reserve Champion: Olivia Weber, Waterville

Goat, Pack/Utility Goat String

Junior Grand Champion: Tayden Homad, Waterville

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alysha McGraw, Mansfield

Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Fries

Goat Costume

Cloverbud Grand Champion: Lane Dixon, Manson

Cloverbud Reserve Champion: Gage Chance, Monitor

Junior Grand Champion: Paisley Dixon, Manson

Junior Reserve Champion: Joyce McGraw, Mansfield

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alysha McGraw

Goat, Pack / Utility

Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Fries

Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kiera Smith, Wenatchee

Junior Grand Champion: Preston Coy, Rock Island

Junior Reserve Champion: Katherine Vibbert, East Wenatchee

Alpaca Fitting & Showing

Senior Reserve Champion: Zachary Despain, East Wenatchee

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Paige Overton, East Wenatchee

Alpaca, Pack / Utility

Senior Grand Champion: Zachary Despain

Intermediate Grand Champion: Paige Overton

Swine Fitting & Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Kylee Cordell, East Wenatchee

Senior Reserve Champion: Abby Roberts, Coulee City

Intermediate Grand Champion: Caden Correia, Coulee City

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Maximus DePass, Ferndale

Junior Grand Champion: Thomas Sachs

Junior Reserve Champion: Madison Bonnington, Moses Lake

Market Swine

Market Hog Grand Champion: Tyler Goodwin, Wenatchee

Market Hog Reserve Champion: Corban Givens, Cashmere

Sheep Fitting & Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Madeleine Fadenrecht, Cashmere

Senior Reserve Champion: Gavin Sahli, Quincy

Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan

Market Sheep

Market Lamb Grand Champion: Stacia Sarty

Market Lamb Reserve Champion: Isabel Fadenrecht, Cashmere

Animal Judging, Horse

Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan

Senior Reserve Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer, East Wenatchee

Intermediate Grand Champion: McKenzie Sheppard, Leavenworth

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mallory Shumway, Chelan

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis, Waterville

Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh, Chelan

Horse Fitting and Showing

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Senior Reserve Champion: Brynn Kelley, East Wenatchee

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass, Cashmere

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda, Leavenworth

Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman, Monitor

Junior Reserve Champion: Cordelia Freeland, Leavenworth

Horse, English Equitation

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda

Horse, English Pleasure

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Horse, Bareback Equitation

Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan

Senior Reserve Champion: Olivia Weber

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda

Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Junior Reserve Champion: Aven Davis

Horse, Western Equitation

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda

Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Junior Reserve Champion: Aven Davis

Horse, Western Pleasure

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Izzy Black

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Horse, Working Pair (Walk/Trot)

Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer and Tia Ragan

Senior Reserve Champion: Brynn Kelley and Morgyn Harrison, Chelan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass and Mallory Shumway

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Taylor Darling, Chelan, and Hayley Stocker, Chelan

Junior Grand Champions: Macie Zimmerman and Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Trinity Guiver and Teagan Hedrich

Horse, Western Equitation, Walk/Trot

Junior Grand Champion: Anna Gilpin

Junior Reserve Champion: Macie Zimmerman

Horse, Western Pleasure, Walk/Trot

Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman

Junior Reserve Champion: Anna Gilpin

Horse, Trail, Walk/Trot

Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman

Junior Reserve Champion: Trinity Guiver, Dryden

Horse, Trail Class

Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan

Senior Reserve Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer

Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda

Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich, Chelan

Horse Groom Squad Contest

First-Place Team: Morgyn Harrison, Rylee Snodgrass, Greer Swoboda, Trinity Guiver and Gracie Stocker Walsh

Second-Place Team: Tia Ragan, Izzy Black, Hayley Stocker, Taylor Darling and Grace Struthers, Cashmere

Third-Place Team: Katelyn Schweitzer, McKenzie Sheppard, Mallory Shumway, Aven Davis and Anna Gilpin

Horse Western Gaming, Texas Barrels

Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Taylor Darling

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Horse Western Gaming, Two Barrel Flags

Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Horse Western Gaming, Pole Key Race

Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan

Senior Reserve Champion: Morgyn Harrison

Intermediate Grand Champion: Hayley Stocker

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mallory Shumway

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich

Horse Western Gaming, Idaho Figure 8

Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker

Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis

Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich

Horse Western Gaming, Pole Bending

Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Rylee Snodgrass

Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Junior Reserve Champion: Anna Gilpin

Horse Western Gaming, International Flags

Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker

Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh

Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich

Barn Herdsmanship Winner

Cavies: Gone Country 4-H

Rabbits: Gone Country 4-H

Horses: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H

Goats: Animal Habit 4-H

Poultry: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H and

Beef: Mansfield Kritters & Kids 4-H

Swine: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H

Sheep: Animal Habitat 4-H

Alpacas: Gone Country 4-H

Dogs: Lucky Dogs 4-H