Last month's NCW District Fair in Waterville drew a large number of entries in a variety of classes. Not all results were provided to The Wenatchee World at press time. Here's what we have:
4-H
Creative Arts
Best of Show: Tia Ragan, Malaga
Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Poland, East Wenatchee
Senior Reserve Champion: Kal Cummings, Waterville
Intermediate Grand Champion: Florentine Ward, East Wenatchee
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Evalee Shafer, Mansfield
Junior Grand Champion: Aaron Hammerberg, Wenatchee
Junior Reserve Champion: Delainey Nelson, Waterville
Food & Nutrition
Best of Show: Mallory Isaak, Coulee City (No-bake Cookies)
Best of Show: Arabella Hall, Mansfield (Cookies)
Best of Show: Kate Vibbert (Cookies)
Clothing Construction
Intermediate Grand Champion: Natalie Blevins, Orondo
Intermediate Grand Champion: Emma Oswald, Bridgeport
Junior Grand Champion: Addilynn McKay, Sprague
NCW Fair Style Show
Intermediate Grand Champion: Emma Oswald
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kathryn Pugh, Moses Lake
Junior Grand Champion: Addilynn McKay
Junior Reserve Champion: Kelly Cordill
Ornamental Garden
Intermediate Grand Champion: Izzy Black, East Wenatchee
Junior Grand Champion: Makenzie Stennes, Methow
Photography
Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith, Wenatchee
Senior Reserve Champion: Melia Smith
Intermediate Grand Champion: Ava Cummings, Waterville
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Elsie Munson, Waterville
Junior Grand Champion: Rowdy Hale, Palisades
Junior Reserve Champion: Thomas Sachs, Palisades
Dog, Fitting and Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day, Wenatchee
Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart, Cashmere
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Ryder Vanderpool, Malaga
Dog, Novice A
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Dog, Agility Course
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Senior Reserve Champion: Elaina Day
Intermediate Grand Champion: Ryder Vanderpool
Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart
Dog Costume
Grand Champion: Ryder Vanderpool
Reserve Champion: Missy Hart
Dog, Jumpers & Tunnels
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Senior Reserve Champion: Elaina Day
Dog, Rally Novice A
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Intermediate Grand Champion: Missy Hart
Poultry Judging
Senior Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume, Malaga
Senior Reserve Champion: Abigail Richmond, East Wenatchee
Intermediate Grand Champion: Evalee Shafer
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume, Malaga
Junior Grand Champion: Riley Fisher, Malaga
Junior Reserve Champion: Jacob Pierson, East Wenatchee
Poultry Judging
Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith
Senior Reserve Champion: Eli Berthiaume
Intermediate Grand Champion: Adrienne Coy, Rock Island
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jaden Matson, Chelan
Junior Grand Champion: Riley Fisher
Junior Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley, Wenatchee
Poultry, Chickens
Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume
Poultry, Trio
Grand Champion: Isaac Smith, Wenatchee
Reserve Champion: Evalee Shafer
Poultry Eggs
Grand Champion: Zack Bock, Wenatchee
Reserve Champion: Riley Fisher
Poultry, Best 4-H Bird
Grand Champion: Eli Berthiaume
Reserve Champion: Owen Smoke, Waterville
Rabbit
Best of Show: Kaydence Carrington, Brewster
Runner Up-Best of Show: Rilynn Carrington, Brewster
Rabbit Judging
Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Berthiaume
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Ava Smeller, Wenatchee
Junior Grand Champion: Natalie Smeller, Wenatchee
Junior Reserve Champion: Emma Troxler, East Wenatchee
Rabbit Fitting & Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Melia Smith
Senior Reserve Champion: Seantel Foster, Waterville
Intermediate Grand Champion: Ava Smeller
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume
Junior Grand Champion: Lauren Adams, Waterville
Junior Reserve Champion: Emma Troxler
Cavy Judging
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Junior Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson, East Wenatchee
Cavy Fitting & Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Elaina Day
Junior Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson
4-H Round Robin
Senior Grand Champion: Tanner Gerdes, Cheney
Senior Reserve Champion: Stacia Sarty, Quincy
Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Maximus DePass, Ferndale
Livestock Judging
Senior Grand Champion: Elisha Wade, Moses Lake
Senior Reserve Champion: Nicole Hellewell, Moses Lake
Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Bryce Hampton, Chelan
Junior Grand Champion: Tucker Bayless, Coulee City
Junior Reserve Champion: Josie Bayless, Coulee City
Beef Fitting & Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Tanner Gerdes
Senior Reserve Champion: Tressa Wade, Moses Lake
Intermediate Grand Champion: Kale Cordill
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Wyatt Egbert, Grand Coulee
Junior Grand Champion: Kelly Cordill
Junior Reserve Champion: Kaegen Clinton, Hartline
Market Beef
Market Steer, Grand Champion: Trevor Goodwin, Wenatchee
Market Steer, Reserve Champion: Wyatt Egbert
Goat Fitting & Showing
Junior Grand Champion: Jacob Pierson
Junior Reserve Champion: Makenzie Stennes
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Berthiaume
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Zack Bock
Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Poland
Senior Reserve Champion: Kody Richards, Wenatchee
Goat, Best in Show
Senior Doe, Grand Champion: Ayden Itterley
Junior Doe, Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Wether Goat, Grand Champion: Stella Byrd, Wenatchee
Meat Goats
Sr. Doe Kid, 6 months to 1 year, Grand Champion: Ethen Wade, Moses Lake
Doe, 2 years, Grand Champion: Emily White, East Wenatchee
Goat, Dairy Breeds
Doe, 0-6 months, Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Doe, 1 year, not in milk, Reserve Champion: Ada Missal, Leavenworth
Doe, 2 years and over, not in milk, Grand Champion: Amia Mutch, Monitor
Doe, 2 years and over, not in milk, Grand Champion: Eva Itterley, Wenatchee,
Doe, 2 years, in milk, Reserve Champion: Zack Bock
Doe, 4 years and over, in milk, Grand Champion: Ayden Itterley
Jr. Wether, 0-6 months, Grand Champion: Patrick Richmond, East Wenatchee
Wether, over 1 year, Reserve Champion: Hannah Fries, Wenatchee
Dam and daughter, Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Dam and daughter, Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley
Best of Udder, any doe in milk (all breeds judged together), Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Best of Udder, any doe in milk (all breeds judged together), Reserve Champion: Ayden Itterley
Pygmy Goat
Sr. Doe Grand Champion: Sarah Watts, Wenatchee
Sr. Doe Reserve Champion: Hannah Poland
Jr. Doe Grand Champion: Jaymie Pierson
Jr. Doe Reserve Champion: Stella Byrd
Wether Grand Champion: Stella Byrd
Wether Reserve Champion: Alex Berthiaume
Market Goat
Single Market Goat, Grand Champion: Paislee Landon, Waterville
Single Market Goat, Reserve Champion: Olivia Weber, Waterville
Goat, Pack/Utility Goat String
Junior Grand Champion: Tayden Homad, Waterville
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alysha McGraw, Mansfield
Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Fries
Goat Costume
Cloverbud Grand Champion: Lane Dixon, Manson
Cloverbud Reserve Champion: Gage Chance, Monitor
Junior Grand Champion: Paisley Dixon, Manson
Junior Reserve Champion: Joyce McGraw, Mansfield
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alysha McGraw
Goat, Pack / Utility
Senior Grand Champion: Hannah Fries
Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kiera Smith, Wenatchee
Junior Grand Champion: Preston Coy, Rock Island
Junior Reserve Champion: Katherine Vibbert, East Wenatchee
Alpaca Fitting & Showing
Senior Reserve Champion: Zachary Despain, East Wenatchee
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Paige Overton, East Wenatchee
Alpaca, Pack / Utility
Senior Grand Champion: Zachary Despain
Intermediate Grand Champion: Paige Overton
Swine Fitting & Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Kylee Cordell, East Wenatchee
Senior Reserve Champion: Abby Roberts, Coulee City
Intermediate Grand Champion: Caden Correia, Coulee City
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Maximus DePass, Ferndale
Junior Grand Champion: Thomas Sachs
Junior Reserve Champion: Madison Bonnington, Moses Lake
Market Swine
Market Hog Grand Champion: Tyler Goodwin, Wenatchee
Market Hog Reserve Champion: Corban Givens, Cashmere
Sheep Fitting & Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Madeleine Fadenrecht, Cashmere
Senior Reserve Champion: Gavin Sahli, Quincy
Intermediate Grand Champion: Zack Bock
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan
Market Sheep
Market Lamb Grand Champion: Stacia Sarty
Market Lamb Reserve Champion: Isabel Fadenrecht, Cashmere
Animal Judging, Horse
Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan
Senior Reserve Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer, East Wenatchee
Intermediate Grand Champion: McKenzie Sheppard, Leavenworth
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mallory Shumway, Chelan
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis, Waterville
Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh, Chelan
Horse Fitting and Showing
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Senior Reserve Champion: Brynn Kelley, East Wenatchee
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass, Cashmere
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda, Leavenworth
Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman, Monitor
Junior Reserve Champion: Cordelia Freeland, Leavenworth
Horse, English Equitation
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda
Horse, English Pleasure
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Horse, Bareback Equitation
Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan
Senior Reserve Champion: Olivia Weber
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda
Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Junior Reserve Champion: Aven Davis
Horse, Western Equitation
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda
Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Junior Reserve Champion: Aven Davis
Horse, Western Pleasure
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Senior Reserve Champion: Tia Ragan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Izzy Black
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Horse, Working Pair (Walk/Trot)
Senior Grand Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer and Tia Ragan
Senior Reserve Champion: Brynn Kelley and Morgyn Harrison, Chelan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass and Mallory Shumway
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Taylor Darling, Chelan, and Hayley Stocker, Chelan
Junior Grand Champions: Macie Zimmerman and Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Trinity Guiver and Teagan Hedrich
Horse, Western Equitation, Walk/Trot
Junior Grand Champion: Anna Gilpin
Junior Reserve Champion: Macie Zimmerman
Horse, Western Pleasure, Walk/Trot
Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman
Junior Reserve Champion: Anna Gilpin
Horse, Trail, Walk/Trot
Junior Grand Champion: Macie Zimmerman
Junior Reserve Champion: Trinity Guiver, Dryden
Horse, Trail Class
Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan
Senior Reserve Champion: Katelyn Schweitzer
Intermediate Grand Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Greer Swoboda
Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich, Chelan
Horse Groom Squad Contest
First-Place Team: Morgyn Harrison, Rylee Snodgrass, Greer Swoboda, Trinity Guiver and Gracie Stocker Walsh
Second-Place Team: Tia Ragan, Izzy Black, Hayley Stocker, Taylor Darling and Grace Struthers, Cashmere
Third-Place Team: Katelyn Schweitzer, McKenzie Sheppard, Mallory Shumway, Aven Davis and Anna Gilpin
Horse Western Gaming, Texas Barrels
Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Taylor Darling
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Horse Western Gaming, Two Barrel Flags
Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Horse Western Gaming, Pole Key Race
Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan
Senior Reserve Champion: Morgyn Harrison
Intermediate Grand Champion: Hayley Stocker
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mallory Shumway
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich
Horse Western Gaming, Idaho Figure 8
Senior Grand Champion: Morgyn Harrison
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker
Junior Grand Champion: Aven Davis
Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich
Horse Western Gaming, Pole Bending
Senior Grand Champion: Tia Ragan
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Rylee Snodgrass
Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Junior Reserve Champion: Anna Gilpin
Horse Western Gaming, International Flags
Intermediate Grand Champion: Greer Swoboda
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hayley Stocker
Junior Grand Champion: Gracie Stocker Walsh
Junior Reserve Champion: Teagan Hedrich
Barn Herdsmanship Winner
Cavies: Gone Country 4-H
Rabbits: Gone Country 4-H
Horses: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H
Goats: Animal Habit 4-H
Poultry: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H and
Beef: Mansfield Kritters & Kids 4-H
Swine: Burlap & Barbed Wire 4-H
Sheep: Animal Habitat 4-H
Alpacas: Gone Country 4-H
Dogs: Lucky Dogs 4-H