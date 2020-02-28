MOSES LAKE — One of only two refugees resettled in Grant County last year, 21-year-old Ukrainian-born Vitalii Kuzhel already thinks he’d like to spend the rest of his life in Moses Lake.
Kuzhel was born and raised in a western Ukrainian village called Velykyi Oleksyn.
Surrounded by a mix of sparse woods, farmland and small lakes, the village is just a stone’s throw away from Rivne, where dramatic, domed Eastern Orthodox cathedrals stick out among clunky brutalist and mildly-frilled Stalinist architecture built during Soviet occupation.
There, Kuzhel attended school, spending his evenings doing assorted construction work and his nights playing table games like UNO with his family. Enjoying the work he did with his brother laying electrical wires in homes during construction, he dreamed of becoming an electrician.
“I had a lot of friends; I had my family, who are still in Ukraine,” Kuzhel said in an interview.
But Kuzhel’s opportunities in Ukraine were severely limited, he said, not because of his abilities, but because of his faith as a Pentecostal Christian.
By the end of the 1920s, Pentecostalism had taken root in Ukraine and the rest of the Soviet Union, sharing a niche with Baptists and other Protestant denominations which were at least partially ignored as the Soviets dismantled the Russian Orthodox Church.
Under Stalin’s rule, Protestantism was eventually driven underground.
Some modicum of religious freedom was re-established during World War II, when an Orthodox Church — riddled with Soviet operatives and with myriad religious restriction — was revived to stir patriotic support in the fight against Nazi Germany. Protestantism also enjoyed a resurgence, in that they were officially allowed to exist by the early 1940s, but persecution did not cease.
Under various regimes over the coming decades, Pentecostals and Baptists were derided as anti-communist, many of their children forcibly removed from their homes and their clergymen sentenced to hard labor. Religious persecution has certainly relaxed since the fall of the Soviet Union, but the specter of prejudice remains.
“A lot of people are against Christians,” said Mike Lovyn, a fellow Ukrainian refugee who was resettled when he was still a child, translating for Kuzhel, who is still learning English.
“If you’re a Christian, they don’t like you, like, ‘you’re a Christian, so I don’t want to hire you,’” Lovyn said, interpreting for Kuzhel. “Someone does something bad, breaks something, and they’re like, ‘oh, it was him; it was the Christian.’ ”
World Relief is a faith-based humanitarian organization and refugee resettlement agency that has helped Kuzhel. The organization’s Tri-Cities branch has been resettling refugees in the region since 1989, said office director Ken Primus, and Grant County commissioners in December approved the resettlement of further refugees in 2020.
The number of refugees resettled in Grant County each year is small: out of the 30,000 refugees resettled in America in 2019, only 117 were placed in central Washington. Of those, only two were relocated in Grant County.
In practice, refugees are only placed in Grant County when they have family already in the area, Primus said. While refugees can become legal permanent residents after a year, a citizen after five years and have every legal right to move, World Relief Tri-Cities provides housing support in Kennewick, where they contract with specific landlords.
Kuzhel now lives in Moses Lake with his grandparents, who were the ones who had initially filed paperwork to start his refugee application, as well as an aunt, uncle and a number of cousins.
He misses the family he left behind, including his parents, two brothers and four sisters, and one day hopes that they will join him in the states. But Kuzhel has already begun making a life for himself.
Only seven months after arriving, he has found a temporary job at McDonald’s, and has saved up enough to buy a new car. In the mornings, he attends English as a Second Language classes at Big Bend. One day soon, he hopes to take a different kind of class there, the ones needed to fulfill his goal of becoming an electrician.
Much like he did back in Ukraine, Kuzhel spends his free time fishing or playing volleyball with friends he’s made through the local Source of Life Church, where many Evangelical Ukrainian immigrants go to worship. During the winter, he could often be found skating at the local ice rink.
He says he enjoys the calm in Moses Lake, the lack of traffic, the neighborly residents, the many green parks amid the Columbia Basin desert.
He’s also had the chance to explore much of the state along the Interstate 90 corridor, skiing near Spokane or checking out Seattle. When asked where he’d like to live when he has his feet under him, Kuzhel replies as though the answer is obvious.
“I want to stay here,” he said. “I like it.”