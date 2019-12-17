Selection of the 2020 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty begins with the announcement of the 27 young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts who will compete for a chance to be one of the 10 candidates who will then vie for the 101st royal court.
The candidates will be honored at a Jan. 7 reception that is free and open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
On Jan. 8, the candidates will give a 2- to 3-minute speech in front of their peers. Votes from a panel of three out-of-town judges will count as 50% of the total Top 10 score; the student body votes count as the other 50% of the total Top 10 score. The Top 10 candidates will be announced that same day at 6 p.m., at the PAC. The announcement is also free and open to the public.
Following a month of preparation, the Top 10 candidates will compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, where over $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded! The queen will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the two princesses will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. The pageant takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Apple Blossom Festival office, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, and online at appleblossom.org. Cost is $25 for lower-level seating and $20 for upper-level seating; all seating is reserved.
Darci Christoferson is administrator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.