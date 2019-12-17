Apple Blossom Festival royalty candidates for 2020

Parsons Photography The candidates for 2020 Apple Blossom Festival royalty with an (E) are from Eastmont High School; those with a (W) are from Wenatchee High School. Front row, from left: Emma Ferari-Zimmerman (E), Daniela Carvajal Macias (W), Aisha Mondragon (E), Abby Wilt (W), Claire McCray (E), Jacqueline Alvarez (E), Jaden Dooley (W) Second row, from left: Jessie Weber (E), Kaia St. John (W), Tess Sparks (E), Megan Lindell (E), Blythe Wittig (W), Kelly Norland (W) Third row, from left: Chelsea Wickel (W), Isabel Hyde (W), Makaila LaFreniere (W), Riley Hoff (E), Logan Hakensen (W) Lucy Wright (W), Meztli Gonzalez (E) Top row, from left: Cheyenne McKee (W), Marlene Rodriguez-Espindola (E), Carmen Valencia (W), Sydney Ferari-Zimmerman (E), Haley Gilman (E), Sarena Packwood (W) Rose Varilek (E)

Selection of the 2020 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty begins with the announcement of the 27 young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts who will compete for a chance to be one of the 10 candidates who will then vie for the 101st royal court.

The candidates will be honored at a Jan. 7 reception that is free and open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

On Jan. 8, the candidates will give a 2- to 3-minute speech in front of their peers. Votes from a panel of three out-of-town judges will count as 50% of the total Top 10 score; the student body votes count as the other 50% of the total Top 10 score. The Top 10 candidates will be announced that same day at 6 p.m., at the PAC. The announcement is also free and open to the public.

Following a month of preparation, the Top 10 candidates will compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, where over $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded! The queen will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the two princesses will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. The pageant takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Apple Blossom Festival office, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, and online at appleblossom.org. Cost is $25 for lower-level seating and $20 for upper-level seating; all seating is reserved.

Darci Christoferson is administrator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.