LEAVENWORTH — Professional wildlife tracker, naturalist, educator and author David Moskowitz is teaching a two-day class in February for those interested in learning the art.
The highly interactive and immersive wildlife track and sign certification class, organized by the Wenatchee River Institute through CyberTracker North America, educates participants in identification and interpretation with ample time for questions and discussion.
The class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9, each day starting at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.
CyberTracker’s class process immerses participants, from beginners to seasoned naturalists, in discovery and exploration, offering the chance to achieve one of three levels of wildlife tracking certificates through CyberTracker Conservation. Learn to recognize area mammal, bird, reptile and invertebrate tracks and to interpret animal movement and behavior.
Originally designed to help African Bushmen gain employment on game preserves, CyberTracker classes provide professional-level wildlife tracking and ecology training and certification, globally recognized as an unparalleled tool for learning about local wildlife and landscapes, while also preserving and advancing tracking skills. Evaluations are entirely field based, striving to expose participants to the widest possible range of wildlife tracks and signs.
The 2-day class cost is $290 for WRI-members and $330 non-members.
Participants are advised to dress in layers for cold winter weather, bring a lunch, water, and plenty of snacks with something warm to drink from a thermos. Limit of 10 participants so register early.
For information, contact Rachel Bishop, (509)548-0181 ext. 5 or rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or check out wwrld.us/36rLnMw, davidmoskowitz.net/ and trackercertification.com/
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.